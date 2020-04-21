An update from the Legislature

As we continue to observe the appropriate safeguards relating to COVID 19, I want to encourage you to be creative in your family activities. Being at home provides for time together to create new activities and learning experiences.
Planting a garden is a great activity for children, if yours are grown perhaps have your neighbor’s kids do the planting. When the vegetables are ready share them with the neighborhood. Neighborhood helpers, mowing, raking leaves or other upkeep will bring neighbors closer and provide great outdoor activities. For projects to help our heroes go to https://www.100millionmasks.org/
What about groceries and especially meat and eggs? Buying local, to include your grocery store is very important as well as your local butcher shop. Farmers now have beef and hogs ready and many raise chickens for eggs. Your local produce growers are also busy and eager to meet your needs. Living in a small town has its advantages lets work together to share in those opportunities and help our local farmers and businesses.
On April 10th, Gov. Ricketts announced a new campaign called “21 Days to Keep Nebraskans Healthy”. According to infectious disease experts, Nebraska will reach the peak of new COVID-19 cases around the end of April. Nebraskans are asked to follow these guidelines that include staying home and only going on essential errands, practice social distancing in the workplace, shop alone and ask neighbors, the elderly or family if you can pick them something up, ensure your kids are practicing social distancing and exercise at home or in way you can practice social distancing. The sooner we slow the spread of the virus the sooner we will be able to resume our normal routines.
On April 15th, the governor issued an Executive Order expanding childcare options for working families and lessen the financial burden of childcare centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Order allows childcare providers to bill the state instead of the family for days when a child is not in daycare. The order also allows families who are participating in the subsidy program, who have no other childcare options, to receive in home childcare services.
Furthermore, the governor, in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the University of Nebraska system and state and local chambers of commerce, announced a new COVID-19 business response survey. This survey is intended to examine the response businesses have had to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the state can better assist Nebraska businesses. All business owners and non-profit leaders are asked to complete this survey prior to 5 p.m. on April 24 in order to gain valuable information needed before we begin moving to re-open the state. The survey can be found at cpar.unomaha.edu/nebusinessresponse.
We continue praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
