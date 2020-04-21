An update from the Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we continue to observe the appropriate safeguards relating to COVID 19, I want to encourage you to be creative in your family activities. Being at home provides for time together to create new activities and learning experiences.

Planting a garden is a great activity for children, if yours are grown perhaps have your neighbor’s kids do the planting. When the vegetables are ready share them with the neighborhood. Neighborhood helpers, mowing, raking leaves or other upkeep will bring neighbors closer and provide great outdoor activities. For projects to help our heroes go to https://www.100millionmasks.org/

What about groceries and especially meat and eggs? Buying local, to include your grocery store is very important as well as your local butcher shop. Farmers now have beef and hogs ready and many raise chickens for eggs. Your local produce growers are also busy and eager to meet your needs. Living in a small town has its advantages lets work together to share in those opportunities and help our local farmers and businesses.