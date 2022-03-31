An update from the legislature

The Legislature has less than two weeks of working days left in this session. This past week we debated the three budget bills and moved them to Final Reading. In addition, we debated LB1014, Speaker Hilgers’ bill that appropriates funds allocated to Nebraska as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Included in this bill is one of my bills, LB1100 which appropriates $1 million for a feasibility study to look at existing electrical generation facilities, and their compatibility with being replaced by advanced nuclear technology.

Last week we also debated LB825, one of the most significant tax relief bills considered by the Legislature. This bill would have phased out the state tax on social security benefits, reduced state individual income taxes and state corporate income taxes while providing significant property tax relief. LB825 was debated for four hours and failed to advance. Why? The bill received 32 of the required 33 votes to end debate and take a vote on the bill. Thirteen mostly urban senators from Lincoln and Omaha were present and did not vote killing the bill. It continues to disappoint me that these Senators continue to oppose property tax and other tax relief that is needed across the state, especially in rural areas that are affected disproportionately. Nebraska has some of the highest taxes in the country and it is troubling to see these Senators continue to stand in the way of bills that would provide the needed tax relief for all Nebraskans.

Last Friday, we debated Senator Albrecht’s motion to pull LB933 (a bill I have co-sponsored) out of the Judiciary committee in order to be debated by the full Legislature. This bill would adopt the Nebraska “Human Life Protection Act,” prohibiting the practice of abortion on live, unborn children on the condition that the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade is overturned. The pull motion was successful, and LB933 should be debated on the floor during the remaining days of session.

Registration is now open for the 2022 Unicameral Youth Legislature which will take place June 12th-15th. This is a four-day simulation coordinated by Nebraska State 4-H office and the UNL Extension Youth Development Program where students are given the opportunity to play the role of a state lawmaker. The Youth Legislature is open to all high school students, and provides young Nebraskans who have an interest in government, politics, law, public policy, debate, and public speaking an in-depth learning experience with the Legislature’s process, rules, bills, and support from Senators and legislative staff. Students wishing to apply, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov/uyl, or 4h.unl.edu/big-red-camps.

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.