Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

David City High School senior Barrett Andel sees himself with a career in agriculture.

Andel, the 18-year-old son of Ross and Jodi Andel, plans to attend Northeast Community College to study ag business and agronomy.

“I want to use the ag business degree because it opens up doorways,” Andel said. “In college, I kind of want to see what field of ag business I want to go into and just use those classes to develop what I want.”

Recently, he got a leg up in the ag field by getting his Future Farmers of America (FFA) state degree at the state convention at the end of March.

Andel said the state degree required a lot of record keeping, as well as supervised ag experience (SAE). For his SAE, he worked on his family’s farm, which is a cow/calf operation along with row crops.

“I think in two years, I'm going to apply for my American degree and get that because I almost meet all the qualifications already. I'd get to go to Indianapolis to receive it,” he said.

Andel noted keeping up on his records had been an emphasis when he was a freshman. That wasn’t something he had not seen the value of back then, he added.

“I realized an FFA state degree is just a really great honor, and keeping your records is what you need to do because otherwise you fall behind and you have to do a bunch of makeup work, which isn’t really fun, going back and backtracking,” Andel said. “Having a state degree is just a really cool experience.”

Logan Rebbe, agriculture instructor and FFA adviser for David City Public Schools, describes Andel as a high-achieving, honest student who takes pride in all of the work that he does.

“Barrett always works hard to achieve anything that he puts his mind to while simultaneously fulfilling his responsibilities as a student, family member, and overall individual,” Rebbe said.

Andel took on several responsibilities as chapter vice president this year.

“He spear-headed the raised garden bed project that our chapter continues to make progress on, as well as assisted in planning our semesterly highway clean-up project,” Rebbe said.

Andel also started the lettuce plants in the school’s greenhouse, which can be used in its lunch room.

Rebbe commended Andel’s initiative and encouragement of others.

“Barrett encourages many of our younger FFA members to get more involved and to make the most of the opportunities that they are given,” Rebbe said.

Besides FFA, Andel has another memorable experience of earning a fourth place medal at state wrestling.

At school, Andel is also involved in National Honor Society, student council, StayU, one act, circle of friends, football, wrestling and track.

He’s been involved in sports since elementary school, he said, and started extracurricular activities in middle school with FFA and student council. Andel began branching out to other groups in high school.

“It just puts you in diverse situations, so it helps you build character and learn a lot about how to act and be a leader in different environments,” he said.

He added something he’s learned is how to relate to people easily, finding something in common with them quickly so you can get to know them better and be comfortable talking with them.

Outside of school, Andel said he works in construction during the summer and helps out on his family’s farm on the weekend. He is also involved in his church, Redeemer Lutheran.

When asked what he likes about David City High School, Andel pointed to the wide vary of opportunities available.

“Ag classes, shop classes, our weight room and then we have Friday college classes offered,” Andel said. “There are just a lot of opportunities for you to get a lot of classwork done and grow as a student.”