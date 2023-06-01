The Community is invited to the Four Corners Health Department’s Annual Community Meeting on Tuesday, June 13. The event will be held at the Holthus Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone in the community who would like to learn about and celebrate the work done at Four Corners.

This year Four Corners is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The presentation for the evening will be a walk down memory lane with stories told from various board and community members. A report will also be shared covering the last year’s programs and activities.

Four Corners Health Department was started in February 2003, with a staff of one, growing now to 18 employees. The department serves four counties: Butler, Polk, Seward, and York. Four Corners mission statement is to “promote health, prevent disease and protect the environment, improving the health of the Four Corners community.”

The public health mission of the department has also grown to include:

Emergency Planning

Car Seats

Motor Vehicle Safety

Bicycle Safety

Forever Smiles (preventative dental program)

Fall Prevention Classes

Mental Health Services

Suicide Prevention

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention

Worksite Wellness Services

Community Health Education

Preventing the Spread of Disease

The department works to link people to care and help people find the resources they need through public health nurses and community health workers. There are also many other health promotion, prevention, safety, and preparedness activities.

Four Corners wants to thank all of their partners who have worked together with them to make our communities safer and healthier.

RSVPs to attend are requested by June 9. To RSVP, please contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov. A complimentary meal will be provided.