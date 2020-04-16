Antique Bibles serving greater good

Watson has been involved with the Bible study program at the prison for 20 years, which he sees as his responsibility of the Great Commission – spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. The group usually sees around eight inmates each week, both newcomers and regulars. He estimated he has completed 1,000 trips out to the prison for Bible study.

“There are people at the Department of Corrections who are trying to turn their lives around,” Watson said.

“Christ has taught us that nobody is beyond hope or repair.”

Watson’s Bibles have another connection to Butler County via Joan (Polak) Stewart, a native of the area.

Watson and Stewart, along with her husband, Dale, know each other from church. Stewart lives near the Nebraska Department of Corrections, and Dale has been assisting with Bible study for the past five years. Watson also works with a company located across the canyon from the institution.

Found nestled between the pages of the Bibles were copies of The Peoples Banner Supplement detailing significant damage caused by a tornado on April 24, 1929.

“He knew I was from David City and asked if I knew any of them,” noted Stewart.