The Butler County Area Foundation Fund awards grants in support of public and private services. The purpose of these grants is to provide funding for community projects that will enhance the long-term success and quality of life of the community.

The grant cycle will open on Sept. 1. All grants must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. For assistance with form completion, email butlercountyfoundation@gmail.com or call Carol Fuxa at 402-367-7609.

Application forms can be submitted on the BCAFF webpage located at: nebcommfound.org/give/butler-county-area-foundation-fund/.

The fund seeks applications that address strategic community development efforts which lead to population growth, job creation, wealth creation and retention, and increased leadership capacity. These efforts may include support for local entrepreneurs who are starting, growing or transitioning businesses; strategies to involve youth and attract young families; programs to develop and strengthen local leadership; building community capacity including workforce development, and educational efforts to create an awareness of the need for additional contributions to the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.