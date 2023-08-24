The artwork of 13 Nebraska students will be featured in the 2024 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.

The students whose submissions were selected for the 2024 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 10, where they were honored by Governor Jim Pillen and NDEE Director Jim Macy. Each month, the calendar features one of the 12 winning environmental posters. A 13th winner’s artwork provides the cover for the calendar.

The entry featured on the cover was submitted by Eleanore Walters, a ninth-grade student from Eustis-Farnam Public Schools in Eustis.

Flora Dalton, a 10th-grade student from Aquinas Catholic Middle/High School, David City, is among the 12 winners who will be featured in the calendar.

“As in previous years, we received hundreds of entries from talented artists across the state, making it tough for our judges to choose only 13,” Macy said. “It is our hope that selections for the 2024 calendar convey the important message of protecting the environment in unique and varied ways.”

Nebraskans can receive a free copy of the calendar by emailing the NDEE public information office at mailto:ndee.moreinfo@nebraska.gov or by calling the office at 402-471-2186.