Foundation:

In memory of Bernard Buresh from Doug and Nancy Vrbka

In memory of Betty Kozisek from Alice Kobza, Chad and Renee Zwick, Gary and Charlene Yindrick, Dave and Connie Schmit, Terry and Connie Pachunka, Shorty and Cindy Hilger, Bill and Trish Steager, Lee and Irene Stara, Jeff and Judy Vandenberg, Doug and Nancy Vrbka, Marlene Mispagel

In memory of Tom Merrill from Tim and Esther Bailey

In memory of Rita Homan from Jeff and Judy Vandenberg

In memory of Anita Svoboda from Tony and Julie Smith, Russ and Loretta Daro, Russ and Diane Moravec, Shane and Ann Heerman, Galen and Teresa Pokorny, Doug and Nancy Vrbka, Kent and Michelle Longenecker

In memory of Steve Plasek from Kent and Michelle Longenecker

In memory of Leonard DeWispelare from the Class of 1977

In memory of Ray Kohout from Greg and Peg Fiala

Guardian Angel Fund:

In memory of Don Semin from John and Fran Pachta

In memory of Bonnie Riha from Ron and Cathie Mimick, Roger Helgoth

In memory of Dwane Mick from Jane Mick, John and Fran Pachta

In memory of Ray Kohout from Victor Bohuslavsky

In memory of Kathy Codr from Lawrence Codr

In memory of Steve Plasek from Greg and Lori Sabata

Aquinas Catholic Schools

In memory of Melvin and Velma Janicek from Randy Janicek

In memory of Delores Kuhl from Greg and Lori Sabata

Aquinas Elementary Library

In memory of Anita Svoboda from John and Fran Pachta