Foundation:
In memory of Bernard Buresh from Doug and Nancy Vrbka
In memory of Betty Kozisek from Alice Kobza, Chad and Renee Zwick, Gary and Charlene Yindrick, Dave and Connie Schmit, Terry and Connie Pachunka, Shorty and Cindy Hilger, Bill and Trish Steager, Lee and Irene Stara, Jeff and Judy Vandenberg, Doug and Nancy Vrbka, Marlene Mispagel
In memory of Tom Merrill from Tim and Esther Bailey
In memory of Rita Homan from Jeff and Judy Vandenberg
In memory of Anita Svoboda from Tony and Julie Smith, Russ and Loretta Daro, Russ and Diane Moravec, Shane and Ann Heerman, Galen and Teresa Pokorny, Doug and Nancy Vrbka, Kent and Michelle Longenecker
In memory of Steve Plasek from Kent and Michelle Longenecker
In memory of Leonard DeWispelare from the Class of 1977
In memory of Ray Kohout from Greg and Peg Fiala
Guardian Angel Fund:
In memory of Don Semin from John and Fran Pachta
In memory of Bonnie Riha from Ron and Cathie Mimick, Roger Helgoth
In memory of Dwane Mick from Jane Mick, John and Fran Pachta
In memory of Ray Kohout from Victor Bohuslavsky
In memory of Kathy Codr from Lawrence Codr
In memory of Steve Plasek from Greg and Lori Sabata
Aquinas Catholic Schools
In memory of Melvin and Velma Janicek from Randy Janicek
In memory of Delores Kuhl from Greg and Lori Sabata
Aquinas Elementary Library
In memory of Anita Svoboda from John and Fran Pachta