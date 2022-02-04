Aquinas celebrates its 60th anniversary

The 2021-2022 school year is the 60th for the Aquinas Catholic Schools system in David City.

Aquinas Chief Administrative Officer Rev. Sean Timmerman hasn't been at Aquinas quite that long, but with 14 years under his belt he has been with Aquinas long enough to start seeing some of his former students' children in class. It's not uncommon for a family to have multiple generation of Aquinas students.

"We've got students here where their grandparents were our graduates as well. ... A lot of current families we have graduated from here, went to college...but when they started having children and their children got close to school age, they wanted them to go to school here at Aquinas because they had very fond memories of being here," Timmerman said.

Aquinas Catholic Schools has existed since 1961, but the school system's roots reach back to August 1899, the year that St. Mary's Catholic Parish in David City started St. Mary's School, now known as Aquinas Catholic Elementary School.

"St. Mary's School...was housed in a two-story building located at Fifth and I streets where (St. Mary's Church) now stands. There were two classrooms, grades one to four on the first floor and grades five to eight upstairs, plus a music room and living quarters for the School Sisters of Loretto who staffed the school," Aquinas Catholic Schools Advancement Office/Alumni Director Deb Svec said in a Jan. 26 email to the Banner-Press. "The school was moved in 1909 to Sixth and J streets to make room for the new church."

The ground where the 1909 location stood is now the Aquinas Elementary parking lot. St. Mary's School moved into the elementary's current building around 1961, the same year that David City's second Catholic high school, Aquinas Catholic High School, opened.

"Bishop James Casey, Diocese of Lincoln bishop from 1957 to 1967, had the original idea to create a centralized Catholic school within the David City Deanery parishes," Svec said. "In 1959 he called the priests from the 14 parishes surrounding David City and explained his plan. The parish priests gave their full support and the bishop appointed Msgr. Raymond Hain as the first superintendent. It was Msgr. Hain's job to head up the planning and building of the school. Funds to build the school were solicited from the parishioners of the David City Deanery. In September 1961, Aquinas opened its doors for the first time and became the first centralized school in the state."

A middle school was added in 1986, resulting in Aquinas Catholic Middle School-High School. In the fall of 1986, grades seven and eight left the St. Mary's School building and moved up to the high school building.

"When the middle school addition was opened (at the high school building) in 1992, the sixth grade came up as well," Svec said.

In 1990, St. Mary's School and Aquinas Catholic Middle School-High School merged into one school system, known as Aquinas and St. Mary's Catholic Schools.

In 2021, St. Mary's School was renamed Aquinas Catholic Elementary School and the school system changed its name to simply Aquinas Catholic Schools.

Opened in 2020, the Holy Family Learning Center is part of the school system, but unlike the elementary, middle and high schools, it is not supported by the David City Deanery's parishes.

The current high school and middle school building has seen its fair share of changes over the years, too. Timmerman said a chapel was built in 1997, the building and trades classroom and shop was constructed in 1999 and the science wing was added in 2007.

"And then the south gym, fine arts and locker rooms were added in 2013," Timmerman said.

Many of those projects have been supported by Aquinas alums.

"We've just really had a lot of wonderful students and been able to work with a lot of great teachers and staff," Timmerman said. "We've got a good number of veteran teachers that have been here a long time as well, so that's a real blessing for our school. We just have a lot of institutional wisdom and history. They're able to pass on that culture that Aquinas has had for 60 years and keep passing that forward to the next generation."

