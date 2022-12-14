Aquinas, DCHS place at one act state competition

To say the David City community was represented at the 2022 Class C-1 Play Production Championship would be an understatement. Both of David City’s schools placed in the state contest last week.

Aquinas Catholic High School was named the state champs while David City High School (DCHS) placed second. Both schools competing against each other at state – held Dec. 8 at Norfolk – was a rare occurrence, as was their receiving first and second place back-to-back. Also in Butler County, East Butler Public Schools placed fifth at the one act Class C2-1 district contest with its production of "The Very UnMerry Adventures of Robin Hood."

This season Aquinas performed “Radium Girls,” which is based on a true story. There is a nonfiction novel and film of the same name.

“It's based on the history of some young ladies who were hired by the U.S. Radium Corporation to paint the luminous style, just a little bit before World War One, so that they could all see their watches in the trenches and stuff,” Aquinas One Act Director Ann Heermann said. “It became so popular, they kept painting it, not knowing that the company was instructing them to lick the brushes to make the points finer to make the painting better. It was radium, which started cancer within their bodies.”

Quite a number of these young women got extremely sick and died, which led to litigation and an impact on the labor rights movement.

Heermann noted the students took time to develop their characters this year and honor the individuals in the story.

“All of them are based on real-life people or a conglomeration of real-life people. Some of them did a lot of research into these people,” Heermann said. “We worked really hard on figuring out what their ideas were behind what they were saying and doing. They really, really, really enjoyed those stories where they are portraying someone in history.”

Overall, the Monarchs’ season was a bit up and down, Heermann said. Conferences were competitive and they were beaten at Midland, she added, which motivated them to do better. Aquinas placed first at the Class C1-2 district contest.

Heermann described a reaction of shock and elation upon being named state champs.

“We were just super, super excited,” she said. “We weren't quite sure how it was going to go. There were some really good plays there, and so (there was) a lot of screaming.”

Aquinas senior Mara Yindrick was named outstanding female performer at state. She played Grace Fryer, one of the radium girls and the one who headed the lawsuit.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that Aquinas One Act has competed at state. Last year, they placed third.

The Scouts this season performed “Pandora,” which is based on Greek mythology. In the story, said DCHS One Act Coach Jarod Ockander, Pandora opens the pithos – a large storage container – that was created by Prometheus.

“It let out all of the evils of the world and then the one remaining part is hope, to kind of tell us the backstory of how that came to be mythologically speaking,” Ockander said.

DCHS placed first in the Class C1-1 district competition.

This year was the 13th time the one-act team has competed at state, Ockander said. The last time had been in 2017 when the Scouts won Class B. They have fluctuated between Class B and Class C, but they’ve been Class C-1 for the last few years.

At the state competition, the kids adjusted to the stage well with the tech crew being spot on, Ockander said.

“The students really brought a lot of energy and had great timing and cues, and they also showed really good angles on their stage pictures,” Ockander said. “I was really proud of how they performed. They basically did everything that I would have hoped that they would have done. If we had performed 400 more times, I don't know if we could have done it any better.”

Aquinas and DCHS often compete against each other in districts but not at the state contest.

“A lot of our kids are good friends,” Heermann said. “Even though there's a competition, it's not like we're not out for blood or anything. We're just trying to do the best that we can do.”

Ockander added that in play production, you just want everyone to give their best performance. They don’t necessarily have a rival, he said, but it can be a motivator if you know the competition will be intense.

“…As a coach you can use that to your advantage and say, ‘You know what these other teams are doing so you guys better bring the energy’ and we better have a sense of purpose in our practice,” he said.

Notably, there were more students involved in one act this year who haven’t taken part in many activities before, he said

“Hopefully that gives them a sense of purpose, not only in play production, but also to come to school, to keep their grades up, to do those types of things as well,” Ockander said. “Hopefully we've helped to give some of those students a little bit of sense of purpose and give them an idea of what it takes to compete at a high level and work together as a team with collaboration.”

Heermann said she was incredibly proud of the kids and blessed to have Deanna Hanson and Jean Brown as assistant directors.

“The support of the community just means the world to us, anything that happens for one school is a reflection," Heermann said.