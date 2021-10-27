Aquinas eyes outdoor classroom

Aquinas Catholic Schools kindergarten teacher Katie Vavrina and some of her coworkers are excited about building an outdoor classroom space at Aquinas Elementary School, 1026 Fifth St. in David City.

"This summer a couple of our early childhood teachers went to a training where we learned about outdoor classrooms," Vavrina said. "... We have a space at school that … is just plain space, it's not being used for anything, so we decided to try to turn that into an outdoor classroom."

Vavrina is on a committee with a couple of other Aquinas Elementary School teachers to oversee the outdoor classroom project.

Vavrina said Aquinas Elementary School Principal Sarah Zook encouraged her staff to attend the training and that Zook and Aquinas Chief Administrative Officer Sean Timmerman have been very supportive of the outdoor classroom idea.

"We all think it's just a great opportunity to get kids outside to be able to explore nature and see God's beauty while we're outside," Vavrina said.

In an email to the Banner-Press, Zook said Aquinas is excited about the prospect of introducing an outdoor classroom.

Vavrina said research shows many benefits to outdoor classroom spaces, including increased test scores and an environment that encourages problem solving, teamwork and a sense of community.

"Kids are inside a lot … they're on iPads, they're doing that type of stuff a lot and that's becoming more and more a part of our educational system," Vavrina said. "We're trying to turn that back around and get kids outside and being able to solve problems in the real world and do the gardening thing by themselves."

The space Aquinas hopes to use for the outdoor classroom is currently a grassy courtyard area. It's located on the east end of the Aquinas Elementary School building right by Sixth Street. Using that space will mean building a fence, which Vavrina said will be one of the project's first big milestones.

The plan is for the space to end up including a prayer garden and gardening area, an arts and crafts space and sand and water play areas.

"In the middle there will be a big tree trunk (structure) they can climb on and branches and stuff to build with and in the center we'll have a gathering area where classes of all grade levels can get out there," Vavrina said.

Vavrina mentioned an outdoor classroom space in Lincoln that the teachers visited, which is used by that school all year, not just in the warm and sunny months.

Vavrina said the Aquinas committee hopes to start clearing the lot, preparing the ground and adding plants, bushes and trees in the spring.

"We're hoping to have it completed by the summer of 2023, depending on … how the fundraising goes," Vavrina said.

Vavrina said they are looking to raise somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000. She said they have already applied for some grant funding, but that opportunities are currently scarce due to COVID-19. She added that the committee is hoping to raise some money around Christmastime as part of Aquinas's advent program.

Vavrina said anyone with questions or who wishes to donate specifically to the outdoor classroom project can reach out to her at Aquinas Elementary School.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.