Emily Heermann is the latest artist with local ties to have an exhibit up in the gallery space next to the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art.

Heermann is a 2015 graduate of Aquinas Catholic High School. After graduating, she said she attended Wayne State College, originally going to study art education. After taking some education classes, she realized that wasn’t the right path for her and she majored in studio art.

She currently resides in Holdrege, where she works as a paraeducator. Heermann works on her art in her free time and does commission pieces.

Heermann said she’s always enjoyed creating art.

“We'd go to restaurants like Northside, and my grandma would just be like, ‘Are you bored?’ And I'm like, ‘yeah.’ She goes, ‘Here, draw something on the napkin,’” Heermann said. “The whole time, they would have grown-up talk and I'd be just doodling on the napkins.”

Her favorite subject to paint, she noted, is anything that involves animals. She said she will also paint people, but animals are her No. 1 choice.

“Growing up in an agricultural area has been (an) influence in my life,” Heermann said. “My brother, he’s older than me so whatever he got to watch, I had to watch. That really impacted me, he loves animals.”

Heermann’s exhibit is on display in the gallery, 569 E St., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of July.

“For the most part, I would describe my art as being very aware of the environment,” Heermann said. “This whole half (of the exhibit) has to do with people influencing or impacting animals.”

One example of this is a series of paintings that show aquatic species in plastic bags.

Heermann explained the idea came from a trend in China where live fish, turtles and salamanders were put into keychains.

“They'll survive for a couple of days and then they're dead,” she said. “It's kind of just like a commodity there and it's really sad.”

As of her opening reception on June 14, there were fish and turtle paintings in this series displayed and Heermann was planning on adding a salamander painting.

Heerman said she was approached by Butler County Arts Council Volunteer Administrator Anna Nolan about holding an art show in David City.

Nolan said she volunteer teaches at Aquinas and is familiar with the students in the art department. In April, she added, the arts council put up a display of art donated by the three high schools in Butler County and a few of Emily’s pieces had been there.

Heermann was one of three artists with local ties that the arts council hosted an exhibit of in the past year.

Sarah Juranek, a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, had an exhibit last summer containing mixed mediums that had a connection to her Czech heritage.

Jim Bathen’s exhibit, that was up in January and February, featured his landscape paintings.

The sponsorship from the Butler County Arts Council, Nolan said, allows local artists the opportunity to have solo shows without having to give a portion of their proceeds to an art gallery.

Small communities such as David City do not always have those opportunities, she added.

“If they are given one or if they're getting their art out there, they're putting it in galleries where the gallery will take 40-50% in many cases … on the (artwork’s) price,” Nolan said. “This way, it's a way to just let her have the space and use it because the Butler County Arts Council sponsored it.”

Nothing is asked for in return, she said, except the artist needs to make sure that the gallery’s shifts are covered.

“It's been a really good experience for me to be able to come and do this,” Heermann said. “It's the perfect size space for just one person to get to be able to show off their work. I feel like it's been a fun ride, getting this prepared.”

Bathen said his exhibit had gone well as he sold several paintings to people in the area, such as Brainard, Columbus and Omaha. He added he also saw visitors from out of state, including Michigan and Iowa.

“I could keep the price down for the locals and it worked out pretty well,” Bathen said.

Bathen, who is retired from the education field, said he enjoys creating the elements in landscape pieces, such as foliage, trees and water.

“Lately I've been getting into a little more local stuff. I've got a painting here that I did recently of the Ulysses Oxbow, the dam,” he said. “The picture was from me sitting in the truck waiting for the sun to come up before I hunted.”

Bathen minored in art in college but didn’t really pick up painting until a few years ago.

Notably, his parents were also artistic, with his mother having been a painter and his dad a woodcarver.

“I think it must have been in my blood,” Bathen said. “My wife told me one time, I was coloring a picture and she said, ‘Jim, you're wasting your talent, you should be painting.’ I started out with watercolor and I ended up with acrylic.”