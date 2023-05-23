Aquinas Catholic High School graduated its class of 2023 during a 62nd annual commencement held May 21.

Fr. Michael Ventre, chief administrative officer of Aquinas Catholic Schools, served as the master of ceremonies. The high school band provided the processional and recessional.

Mackenzie Kobza gave the opening prayer while Mara Yindrick, class speaker and Cardinal Newman recipient, provided remarks.

Aquinas Catholic High School Principal Spencer Zysset presented the class of 2023.

Presenting the diplomas were Ventre; Fr. Lawrence Stoley, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Lincoln; and Julie Reiter, president of the Aquinas Catholic Schools Board of Advisors.

Stoley was also the keynote speaker and Ventre offered concluding remarks.

Rachel Wacker gave a closing prayer.

A receiving line to congratulate the graduates was held in the south gym.

Members of the Aquinas class of 2023 include Delayne Jean Adamy, Aletha Johanna Breiner, Noah Leo Grady, Lacie Elizabeth Hartman, Ava Lucille Hilger, Samuel Matthew Hilger, Brooke Loree Hoelscher, Colin Allen Hough, Jaylin Alan Jakub, Allisen Jean Jelinek, Zander Bryton Kavan, Mackenzie Marie Kobza, Natalie Diane Kovar, Krae Jaxon Lavicky, Adam James Oltmer, Joshua Michael Palik, Veronica Therese Reimers, Grady Allen Romshek, Luke Roy Sellers, Jocelyn Grayce Stara, Margaret Mary Svec, Jacob Ryan Vandenberg, Antonia Marie Wachal, Rachel Marie Wacker, Claire Katherine Wisnieski and Mara Elizabeth Yindrick.