Aquinas holds annual awards night

Aquinas awards

Pictured from top left, clockwise: The Rev. Sean Timmerman presents the Cardinal Neuman Award to Aubrey Novacek; Rebecca Andel receives the Angelic Doctor Award from The Rev. Sean Timmerman; The Monarch Teammates, John Prochaska and Antonia Wachal, with Activity Director Ron Mimick; Ron Mimick presents the Athlete of the Year to Claire Wisnieski; (left to right) Michael Andel and Caleb Thege receive the Athlete of the Year from Ron Mimick; Grace Reiter was awarded the Music Person of the Year by Gabe Haberman and Helen Ostdiek.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Aquinas Catholic Schools in David City hosted its annual awards night on May 10 to celebrate the hard work and dedication of students throughout the school year.

Aubrey Novacek, daughter of Jim and Connie Novacek, is the Cardinal Newman Award Winner. This award is given to the senior who has best demonstrated character, attitude and zeal for the Christian ideal and best exemplifies the aims and objectives of Aquinas Catholic.

The Angelic Doctor Award Winner is Rebecca Andel, daughter of Jerome and Patricia Andel. Rebecca imitated our patron, St. Thomas Aquinas, with the highest academic grade for the present school year.

The Monarch Teammates of the year are Antonia Wachal, daughter of Julie Schmid and Andy Wacha; and John Prochaska, son of Patrick and Jodi Prochaska. These athletes demonstrated a spirit of sacrifice by showing more consideration for their team than for themselves. They are a great example for any athlete who would wear the Monarch jersey. They have shown a Christian philosophy by sharing their time and talents.

Aquinas Athletes of the Year demonstrated using their God-given talents year round to development as a person and athlete with loyalty, commitment and cooperation leading to athletic success. Claire Wisnieski, daughter of Jeff and Rachel Wisnieski; Michael Andel, son of Jerome and Patricia Andel; and Caleb Thege, daughter of Chad and Darcy Andel, were the 2021-22 Aquinas Athletes of the Year.

The Music Person of the Year was awarded to Grace Reiter, daughter of Steve and Julie Reiter.

