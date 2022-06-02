Aquinas holds annual awards night

Aquinas Catholic Schools in David City hosted its annual awards night on May 10 to celebrate the hard work and dedication of students throughout the school year.

Aubrey Novacek, daughter of Jim and Connie Novacek, is the Cardinal Newman Award Winner. This award is given to the senior who has best demonstrated character, attitude and zeal for the Christian ideal and best exemplifies the aims and objectives of Aquinas Catholic.

The Angelic Doctor Award Winner is Rebecca Andel, daughter of Jerome and Patricia Andel. Rebecca imitated our patron, St. Thomas Aquinas, with the highest academic grade for the present school year.

The Monarch Teammates of the year are Antonia Wachal, daughter of Julie Schmid and Andy Wacha; and John Prochaska, son of Patrick and Jodi Prochaska. These athletes demonstrated a spirit of sacrifice by showing more consideration for their team than for themselves. They are a great example for any athlete who would wear the Monarch jersey. They have shown a Christian philosophy by sharing their time and talents.

Aquinas Athletes of the Year demonstrated using their God-given talents year round to development as a person and athlete with loyalty, commitment and cooperation leading to athletic success. Claire Wisnieski, daughter of Jeff and Rachel Wisnieski; Michael Andel, son of Jerome and Patricia Andel; and Caleb Thege, daughter of Chad and Darcy Andel, were the 2021-22 Aquinas Athletes of the Year.

The Music Person of the Year was awarded to Grace Reiter, daughter of Steve and Julie Reiter.

