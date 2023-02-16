Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

Luke Sellers is a positive force to be reckoned with at Aquinas Catholic High School.

Sellers, the 18-year-old son of Chad and Denise Sellers of David City, has been involved in sports throughout his high school year, having participated in football, basketball and track every year.

Tony Smith, teacher and coach at Aquinas, has coached Sellers in football.

“He's just a good overall kid in football, very well respected, very even-keeled, very positive,” Smith said. “Nothing really rattles him. He was chosen as a captain, and obviously he was our quarterback.”

Sellers displays good leadership qualities while serving as captain.

“(He’s) someone that you can look up to not only by watching his actions, but … He's vocal, very positive with people,” Smith said. “Never negative with people. I don't know if I've ever heard him say something negative.”

Having always been an active kid, Sellers noted the lessons one learns through taking part in sports.

“One of the bigger lessons is obviously learning how to play as a team and being able to cooperate, finding a common goal,” Sellers said.

That quality time spent time as a team is something he’ll always remember at Aquinas.

“It's all our talks and all the stories that we've shared,” Sellers said.

A senior at Aquinas, Sellers has been involved in the student council for four years and currently serves as the president, and he joined National Honor Society this year.

“My parents have always pushed me and told me when you're young is the perfect time to go out and try new things and experience different stuff before you kind of decide where you want to go and what you want to do with your life,” Sellers said.

According to Smith, the student council moderator, Jean Brown, speaks highly of Sellers and other senior Krae Lavicky.

“We just got through Catholic Schools Week and we had a huge cornhole tournament during two afternoons, one for the middle school, one for the high school, and Luke and (Lavicky and they ran it),” Smith said.

Smith added that were very comfortable in that role, and that Sellers gets along with everybody, from his peers to adults and young children.

Smith has also worked with Sellers in the senior service program in which seniors work with a business outside of school or with teachers in the school.

There are a handful of seniors, Smith added, who help out with middle school sports through the program. The middle school sports practice is held during the school day, the ninth and 10th periods, as opposed to after school.

“He's really, really good; great temperament with those young men in the hallways, always positive, always saying hi to people,” Smith said. “You can ask him to do anything.”

Outside of Aquinas, Sellers works in the summer and can at times be seen lending a hand at church.

“Sometimes I volunteer for the church if they need to move stuff,” Sellers said. “Me and my friend do that, we move stuff at the rectory.”

As for his plans after graduating from Aquinas, Sellers said he’s looking at attending Nebraska Wesleyan University to study business. He added he’s leaning towards a career in financing, most likely working at a bank.

“I would see myself with a lower-level banking job, hopefully in a small town,” Sellers said.