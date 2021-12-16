 Skip to main content
Aquinas one act takes third at state

Silenced on Barbour Street - 1

Members of the Aquinas Catholic High School One-Act Play group perform "Silenced on Barbour Street" on stage. The group won districts and took third at state this year.

The group from David City's Aquinas Catholic High School placed third after going up against some tough competition at this year's One-Act Play state contest.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Aquinas group took to the stage at Johnny Carson Theatre inside Norfolk Senior High School, 801 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk, to perform "Silenced on Barbour Street" at the Nebraska state One-Act contest.

"(The play) is based on a true story. There was a fire at a Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey performance that had quite a large audience. A number of people perished in the fire," Aquinas Assistant One-Act Director Jean Brown said. "...The (play's) author has created a type of purgatory where these characters are coming back together to relive the problems in their lives so that they can go on to the next part of eternity."

Aquinas One-Act Play group at 2021 district competition

Members of the Aquinas Catholic High School One-Act Play group pose for a photo together at the district competition on Dec. 1. They won the district competition, allowing them to advance to the state contest where they placed third.

The Aquinas group earned its spot at the state contest by winning the District C1-4 contest on Dec. 1 at Fillmore Central High School, 1410 L St. in Geneva, where the group competed against groups from seven other schools, including David City High School.

Aquinas Head One-Act Director Ann Heermann said the students' reaction to the district win was mostly elation, mixed with a little bit of shock.

"I truly believe that they were not ready to be done with this story and were grateful to have another chance to perform," Heermann said in a Dec. 9 email to the Banner-Press.

Heermann said the group was very ready to perform as it headed into the district contest, and again as they went to state.

"They were nervous but it all went into their performances and they did an outstanding job," Heermann said.

Aquinas is no stranger to the state One-Act Play contest, having previously performed there 15 times and nabbed three championships and one runner-up title.

Aquinas' most decorated state contest competitors were Wausa High School and Ord High School, with more than two dozen state contest appearances and 14 state championships between them.

Silenced on Barbour Street - 2

Aquinas high school students perform "Silenced on Barbour Street" on stage. The students began preparing and rehearsing in early September.

Wausa notably won 11 D1 and D2 state contest titles between 2006 and 2017, but this was the first year the school had a One-Act group qualify for state since the 2017 win. Meanwhile, Aquinas won the state championship at its most recent state contest appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Heermann said this year's group included seniors who were involved as freshman and sophomores in both the 2018 and 2019 Aquinas One-Act Play performances that won state.

Aquinas also came in with the second-highest district score of the six C1 schools, with 179 out of 180 points -- nearly a perfect score, and only one point behind the 180 earned at the C1-1 district contest by Fremont's Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School group.

Wausa took first place at state this year and Archbishop Bergan came in second, just barely edging Aquinas into third place.

Heermann said the students went to Norfolk with clear heads.

"They knew they had left nothing behind -- they had given their all," Heermann said. "They had high hopes for hardware but were realistic knowing they were against very tough competition."

Brown said the students were backed by their friends, family members and school community every step of the way. Heermann agreed.

Silenced on Barbour Street - 3

For this year's One-Act Play performance, students from Aquinas Catholic High School put together a production of "Silenced on Barbour Street," which follows several victims of a tragic circus fire as they struggle in the afterlife.

"Aquinas is a family and everyone is supportive of all our activities. Most of the students are involved in sports and multiple performing arts and we all try our best to share our students and allow them to let all their gifts shine," Heermann said. "Many of the parents and family members come to all the shows and competitions and we are blessed to have them there to share our successes and love us through our losses."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

