Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

Aquinas Catholic High School’s Rachel Wacker likes the innocence and outgoing personalities of young children and how they stand up for what they believe in.

“I feel like so many people are scared to step forward and say, ‘Hey, I have a problem with this,’” Wacker said. “They don't have that fear. They're willing to tell you what their problem is, and they'll work with you to help you help them.”

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of Sean and Joelle Wacker of Shelby, is setting her sights on majoring in early childhood inclusive education at Chadron State College.

Wacker has a goal of becoming a lower-level elementary teacher. Early childhood inclusive education will allow her to be able to teach pre-kindergarten, preschool through third grade or work at a day care center.

“That major is a combination of special education classes and elementary classes,” Wacker said. “In a lower level elementary grades and in a day care, you have a much more diverse classroom and you might have kids who have those special needs that have not had the opportunity to work with a special needs teacher yet.”

Wacker noted she grew up helping younger kids as she has several younger siblings and cousins. She has also always enjoying helping her peers in the classroom.

“This year I've been helping out in the kindergarten classrooms at Aquinas Elementary, and I've just fallen in love with it,” she added. “I've kind of known that this was what I wanted to do since middle school.”

It’s also in the family – she has several aunts who work in education.

In 10 years, Wacker said she hopes to see herself in a small rural area teaching at a Catholic school and with a family of her own.

Wacker, who will soon be graduating from Aquinas, has been heavily involved in the fine arts program at school, taking part in choir for four years; show choir, musical and one act for two years; been in visual arts for four years; and dance for four years.

“It gives me a way to express myself when I don't necessarily know what to say about how I'm feeling, and show who I am in a very unique way,” Wacker said. “It's really given me the opportunity to flex my creative mind.”

Her favorite activity, though, is campus ministry, where the students take part in monthly FIRE meetings where they talk about what’s going on in their lives, their faith and how they see God working in their lives. Wacker said she assists with leading and setting up the meetings.

“It gives me a way to interact with students that I wouldn't normally talk to and hear their stories and what impacts them and what matters to them,” she added.

Also, her faith is something that’s important to her as it’s always there for her when she needs it.

“No matter what I'm going through, I know that I can always go sit in church,” Wacker said. “It's a peaceful place (where) I can process anything.”

Her most memorable moment of high school has been the senior retreat that Aquinas students take every year.

“It was an amazing time for all of us to connect and share all our memories of high schools and what we've enjoyed together, everything that we've gone through,” Wacker said, adding it’s also a chance for them to grow closer before the year ends.

This summer, Wacker said she will be working at the Holy Family Early Learning Center in David City, where she’s been employed since September. She will also attend a youth religious conference in Missouri.

At the learning center, she works with a variety of age levels – she does arts and crafts and games with elementary-aged children, interacts with babies and helps toddlers express their creativity and figure out how to problem solve.

Outside of school, Wacker is involved with the Quilts of Valor Foundation and 4-H and she directs her church’s choir.

She got started with Quilts of Valor when her mother joined the group. After her mother’s first sewing day with Quilts of Valor, Wacker and her sister attended the next gathering and she fell in love with it. Wacker has been sewing since she was 8-years-old.

“The quilt tops I help long arm them, which is the stitching of the top to the batting, which goes in the middle, and the backing. I hand bind the quilts, and I help award them,” Wacker said.

Being involved in the community allows her to meet a diverse group of people.

For example, she added, in 4-H she is able to meet youths from the Shelby area that she wouldn’t normally be able to meet since she attends school in David City.

“As a Quilts of Valor member, I get to interact with a lot of veterans and just bring light to their lives when things are hard,” Wacker said. “Through church, I interact with youth and all of my choir members. At school, I have friends in every grade from all the different activities I'm involved in here.”

Notably, Wacker has family members that have served in the military; her father in the Navy, some uncles who have served or are active duty and several other relatives.

“That is very close to my heart,” Wacker said.