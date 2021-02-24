Aquinas seniors help with historical society move

The entire Aquinas High School senior class missed their morning classes on Feb. 18 to help move historical artifacts for the Butler County Historical Society.
Butler County Historical Society (BCHS) Chairman Steve Barlean said the students were able to complete a job in a matter of hours that would've taken the BCHS's 10 regular volunteers at least three days.
"Aquinas was so gracious to have the kids come help us," Barlean said.
It was Aquinas & St. Mary's Catholic Schools alumnus Greg Fiala's idea to have the high schoolers help out, according to Aquinas Response Team Coordinator Teresa Pokorny.
"He contacted Mr. MacMahon, our principal, and asked if we would be able to move," Pokorny said.
Students braved near-zero temperatures to ferry boxes of historical items to their new home at the Horacek Building, 449 D St. in downtown David City.
The items include military veteran paraphernalia and antique Native American artifacts, among others.
"We've got old pictures, there's an old pencil collection," Barlean said. "All of our artifacts should be things that tell the history of Butler County."
Many of the items were moved from their home in the museum building, 200 W. D St. in David City, when the BCHS began renovating the building.
For many months, the artifacts have been sitting in storage at the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St., and at the BCHS depot building in downtown David City.
Recently, however, new plans have surfaced for the Ford Building and it became necessary to move the BCHS items out to make room.
"We are getting things cleared out for an engineering survey and we anticipate that it will be the future home of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art," Ford building Owner Allen Covault said.
That's a long way off, Covault said, but it's the plan.
"Graciously, Allen Covault and Anna Nolan let us use this for the last two years to store our items," Barlean said. "We're moving it into the Horacek building, and the Thorpe Opera House Foundation owns that building. And they have graciously let us use that for free. It's really been great to have the community come together to help."
The items that won't fit inside the Horacek building have been placed in a storage container behind the building that the BCHS purchased for that purpose.
With the items moved into the Horacek building, Barlean said the plan is to begin cataloging all of the artifacts digitally before moving back into the museum.
Aside from being happy for the extra pairs of hands on Feb. 18, Barlean and Pokorny said it is exciting to see young people interacting with history.