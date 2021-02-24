Aquinas seniors help with historical society move

For many months, the artifacts have been sitting in storage at the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St., and at the BCHS depot building in downtown David City.

Recently, however, new plans have surfaced for the Ford Building and it became necessary to move the BCHS items out to make room.

"We are getting things cleared out for an engineering survey and we anticipate that it will be the future home of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art," Ford building Owner Allen Covault said.

That's a long way off, Covault said, but it's the plan.

"Graciously, Allen Covault and Anna Nolan let us use this for the last two years to store our items," Barlean said. "We're moving it into the Horacek building, and the Thorpe Opera House Foundation owns that building. And they have graciously let us use that for free. It's really been great to have the community come together to help."

The items that won't fit inside the Horacek building have been placed in a storage container behind the building that the BCHS purchased for that purpose.

With the items moved into the Horacek building, Barlean said the plan is to begin cataloging all of the artifacts digitally before moving back into the museum.