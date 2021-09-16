Aquinas spends $80K in COVID dollars, plans for another $300K

In a Sept. 6 email to the Banner-Press, Aquinas Elementary School Principal Sarah Zook said that plan includes items to cover all areas of school function, from camera systems and building maintenance to curriculum expansions and enhancement.

"We are excited to be able to purchase items we had planned on, but now ahead of schedule," Zook said.

Items on the list include Wi-Fi upgrades, more iPads and laptops for students, audiovisual equipment, window repairs, classroom furniture and counseling services.

"At the elementary, we were particularly excited about updating document cameras, sound and display systems -- indoors and outside -- adding iPads and (wireless) access points, as well as continuing our updates to the science curriculum," Zook said.

Zook added that robotics support and more makerspace tools in the library will enhance Aquinas' science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming.

Timmerman said Aquinas' past, present and future plans for federal COVID-19 relief money have been made with the very strict funding guidelines in mind.