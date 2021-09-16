Aquinas spends $80K in COVID dollars, plans for another $300K

So far, Aquinas Catholic Schools has spent $80,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, with plans for another $300,000.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, the federal government has created three funding packages to assist non-public schools like Aquinas.
The first round of funding came with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund under the first federal COVID-19 relief package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. A portion of the funding allocated to local public school districts was set aside for non-public schools.
"We received $80,000 in ESSER funds, and we purchased...60 iPads and 60 iPad cases," Aquinas Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Sean Timmerman said in a Sept. 3 email to the Banner-Press.
The second federal relief package -- the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act -- included the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program specifically for non-public schools like Aquinas.
Timmerman said Aquinas is set to receive $300,000 in EANS I funding, but nothing yet from EANS II, which was a part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan.
So far, Timmerman said, Aquinas has only spent the $80,000 it received awarded under ESSER I, but the school system has plans for the $300,000 from EANS I when it does arrive.
In a Sept. 6 email to the Banner-Press, Aquinas Elementary School Principal Sarah Zook said that plan includes items to cover all areas of school function, from camera systems and building maintenance to curriculum expansions and enhancement.
"We are excited to be able to purchase items we had planned on, but now ahead of schedule," Zook said.
Items on the list include Wi-Fi upgrades, more iPads and laptops for students, audiovisual equipment, window repairs, classroom furniture and counseling services.
"At the elementary, we were particularly excited about updating document cameras, sound and display systems -- indoors and outside -- adding iPads and (wireless) access points, as well as continuing our updates to the science curriculum," Zook said.
Zook added that robotics support and more makerspace tools in the library will enhance Aquinas' science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming.
Timmerman said Aquinas' past, present and future plans for federal COVID-19 relief money have been made with the very strict funding guidelines in mind.
"We could not just spend it on what we wanted or needed to," Timmerman said. "The vast majority of the materials we purchased were of the 'educational technology' variety, to be used in case we would ever have to go back to online learning from home. We don't anticipate that, but we would be prepared if we need to."
Generally, Zook said, the EANS I items are focused on social distancing, improving online curriculum access and or sanitizing.
"All of these purchases keep students interested and engaged in learning and stretching their minds," Zook said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.