Aquinas, St. Mary's Catholic schools week

On Feb. 1, the schools celebrated religious vocations - those who have been called to a life in the church as part of the priesthood, consecrated life or permanent diaconate.

"That day they wore their new spirits shirts," Zook said.

Feb. 2 was a day of adoration, during which students spent some time in the chapel, Zook said.

Catholic school students in Columbus also spent extra time at worship, taking part in benediction and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

In David City, Feb. 2 was also marked by a visit from Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

Conley led Mass, assisted by students from St. Mary's while high schoolers at Aquinas sang music for the service.

Conley then met with high school seniors to discuss their future plans and visited some of the classrooms there.

"On Wednesday, we celebrated our nation," Zook said. "We did our service projects that day."

The project consisted of making gift bags for sisters, brothers and seminarians, who haven't had many visitors during COVID-19.

"They wrote some nice notes and we put together little goodie bags that we'll give to them," Zook said.