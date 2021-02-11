Aquinas, St. Mary's Catholic schools week

Aquinas and St. Mary's schools in David City honored the forefront of their students' education experience -- the Catholic faith.
Held last week throughout the United States, Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education.
"Each day always has a different purpose," St. Mary's Catholic School Principal Sarah Zook said.
The occasion was also recognized in much the same way at Catholic schools in Columbus in neighboring Platte County.
"A lot of our activities have centered around faith and prayer," St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School Principal Cheryl Zoucha said.
Catholic Schools Week in David City kicked off on Jan. 31 with a celebration of the parishes that support the schools.
"Our families delivered 1,200 cookies to the 13 parishes," Zook said. "Then the older kids would give a little talk about what we do in our Catholic schools and how grateful we are for those parishes."
According to the February 2021 issue of the Aquinas Catholic newsletter, The Torch, the schools rely on support from their deanery parishes and "other generous benefactors."
"Our deanery parishioners are responsible for one half of our $4M annual budget, and we are extremely grateful to all of you," the Torch said.
On Feb. 1, the schools celebrated religious vocations - those who have been called to a life in the church as part of the priesthood, consecrated life or permanent diaconate.
"That day they wore their new spirits shirts," Zook said.
Feb. 2 was a day of adoration, during which students spent some time in the chapel, Zook said.
Catholic school students in Columbus also spent extra time at worship, taking part in benediction and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
In David City, Feb. 2 was also marked by a visit from Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
Conley led Mass, assisted by students from St. Mary's while high schoolers at Aquinas sang music for the service.
Conley then met with high school seniors to discuss their future plans and visited some of the classrooms there.
"On Wednesday, we celebrated our nation," Zook said. "We did our service projects that day."
The project consisted of making gift bags for sisters, brothers and seminarians, who haven't had many visitors during COVID-19.
"They wrote some nice notes and we put together little goodie bags that we'll give to them," Zook said.
St. Mary's also presented the Butler County Sheriff's Department, David City Volunteer Fire Department and Knights of Columbus with gifts thanking them for their service.
Thursday, Feb. 4, was spent celebrating the students.
"They get pajama day and relax, watch a movie with their classmates," Zook said.
School was not held on Friday, Feb. 5, for students, but staff members took a day of retreat with some guest speakers, Mass and time for quiet prayer and adoration. Teachers at the Catholic schools in Columbus took a day off from teaching to reflect on their faith.
“Teachers were reminded to take time to renew their own faith so that they could more fully share it with their students,” St. Isidore's Catholic School Principal Amy Evans said in an email to The Banner-Press.
Students were sent home last Thursday with a thank-you gift for their families to enjoy on Saturday. With that, 2021 Catholic Schools Week came to a close.
"It's always a very full week but the kids love it and the teachers love it," St. Isidore's School Secretary Lyn Starostka said. "We all look forward to it."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.