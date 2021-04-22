Aquinas & St. Mary's holds Gold Rush

Since the Olympics were moved to 2021, the Aquinas & St. Mary’s Gold Rush Committee decided to go with an Olympic theme for this year’s Gold Rush.
Gold Rush 2021 — Go for the Gold, was held on April 10. A full house was in attendance under guidelines from the health department to make this a safe and successful evening for the good of the schools. This year marks the 23rd time this event has been held. Over the years, the event has raised over $3.7 million for the school system. Funds are used for the main budget each year. More than $270,000 was raised through this year's Gold Rush.
The evening consisted of Mass, a silent auction, super silent auction, dinner and live auction. Bus raffle tickets were available throughout the evening along with two other raffles.
The winners of the bus raffle included: $5,000, Mike Adamy; $2,500, Harry Schmit; $1,000, Bruce Meysenburg; $1,000, Mark Sloup and $500, Tony Meister. Those in attendance had over 380 auction items to bid on throughout the evening.
The Russ and Diane Moravec family for led the live auction. The dinner and live auction were held in the south gym this year to meet Four Corners Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines.
The new video board in the south gym made it easy for everyone to see the annual video that guests are treated to as well as the slide show during the live auction. This year’s video was produced by Tony Smith and his broadcasting students. It will be available for viewing on the school website at a future date.
At the end of the live auction, the school has its Blue Sky Auction which is for an unbudgeted need of the school. This year’s Blue Sky funds are designated for concrete in the activity parking lot south of the school.
“I am so very thankful for the large amount of volunteers that we have to help put on this event. Some of these volunteers have been helping with this event all 23 years. Many have been helping over 10 years," Assistant Advancement Director Deb Svec said. “We simply couldn’t pull off an event of this caliber without them.”
Parents, students, past parents and grandparents all pull together to help in so many ways from planning, set-up, clean-up, serving and donating. The evening is a big “friend-raiser” as well as a fundraiser and makes raising the much needed funds for the school enjoyable.
The theme for next year’s event was revealed during the evening and already everyone is looking forward to Gold Rush 2022 — Jamaican Jam.