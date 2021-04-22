Aquinas & St. Mary's holds Gold Rush

Since the Olympics were moved to 2021, the Aquinas & St. Mary’s Gold Rush Committee decided to go with an Olympic theme for this year’s Gold Rush.

Gold Rush 2021 — Go for the Gold, was held on April 10. A full house was in attendance under guidelines from the health department to make this a safe and successful evening for the good of the schools. This year marks the 23rd time this event has been held. Over the years, the event has raised over $3.7 million for the school system. Funds are used for the main budget each year. More than $270,000 was raised through this year's Gold Rush.

The evening consisted of Mass, a silent auction, super silent auction, dinner and live auction. Bus raffle tickets were available throughout the evening along with two other raffles.

The winners of the bus raffle included: $5,000, Mike Adamy; $2,500, Harry Schmit; $1,000, Bruce Meysenburg; $1,000, Mark Sloup and $500, Tony Meister. Those in attendance had over 380 auction items to bid on throughout the evening.

The Russ and Diane Moravec family for led the live auction. The dinner and live auction were held in the south gym this year to meet Four Corners Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines.