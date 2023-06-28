Aquinas Catholic High School’s building trades program recently celebrated the new home it built with an open house on June 16.

Mark Masur, cabinetry and building trades instructor at Aquinas, said the program has been around since 1999, which he’s always been a part of.

“They hadn't offered anything vocational before that so the community really got excited about it and people were making some good contributions, the shop was donated to us and the pad that (the house was on) has been donated,” Masur said. “It was exciting to be part of it.”

Drawings start in July and August, with the home being started in August when the school year begins. One home is constructed each year, he noted, but nothing too big or the project becomes more difficult to manage financially.

The layout of the home will vary each year. Masur said sometimes they have an owner lined up at the start of the project and, if so, they are informed on how the homeowner wants their new house to be.

“If we don’t have an owner, we just kind of build in such a manner that we think it’ll be a sellable home,” he said.

The house they built this year is 1,568 square feet with a kitchen, living area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sold for $147,000, Masur said.

The building is sold as it was at the open house, with contractors later finishing up the rest of the work, such as air conditioning and heating and then the floors are finished.

Ken Hamale was this year’s homebuyer.

Hamale lived in Valley before selling his home a few years ago. He’s been residing in a rental in Brainard since then, intending to purchase a house but having trouble finding one in the current market.

Hamale said he finally found some property and had committed to putting up a structural insulated panel (SIP) home.

“By time I started getting quotes and bids back for concrete, for electrical and stuff, it was way beyond what I was willing to spend,” he said.

Hamale found out about the building trades program at David City and soon found himself to be a new homebuyer. Currently, he’s in the process of getting the home moved to Prague, where he’ll be living.

“The square footage I'm very happy with and the building of the home I'm really happy with. The floor plan I would have changed a little bit more for my needs…” Hamale said. “I've been more impressed with the workmanship than anything. In watching this thing coming together, I know it's being done and done correctly.”

Hamale noted he had the chance to see the kids in action, adding that Masur is conscious when working with the students.

Although he wasn’t there at the start of the project, Hamale said he was able to make some personal changes along the way, such as upgrading to non-slamming lids for the toilets, and he picked out his countertops and the paint.

“I watched those kids put those cabinets together and build them … and everything. There's a lot of workmanship there,” Hamale added.

Hamale said that Masur is planning on leaving a list of the students who built the home, which he plans on framing to share the story of the house.

Masur said there had been 17 students in building trades and 10 cabinet makers in the program this past school year.

Notably, he said, they can learn a lot.

“They learn a lot of fundamentals and they learn how to troubleshoot and use those fundamentals to find out what's causing problems and hopefully solve their own issues,” Masur said. “Hopefully they have confidence and an understanding so it will take them into the field, either electrical, plumbing, framing, concrete block laying.”

Now that building trades has been around for a while, he added, there are fewer students in the program but those students who are in it have an actual interest in the field.

“Our numbers have fallen and it's hard work, but it's very rewarding,” Masur said. “Those students that pour their hearts into it certainly reap the benefits.”

The cabinets were constructed by Seth Hlavac, Noah Polacek, Luke Storm, Augustine Yindrick, Alan Antholz, Garett Novacek, Calib Svoboda, Dillon Bohauslavsky, Colby Miller and Jarin Thege.

The house was constructed by Timothy Duke, Tyler Kastl, Robert Pytlik, Dylan Andel, Lydon DeWispelare, Gianna Frasher, Ryan Hein, Sam Hilger, Jakob Kavan, Wesley Miller, Jacob Moravec, Adam Oltmer, Luke Sellers, Jacob Vandenberg, Marcus Krivanek, Alexa Matulka, Matt Storm and Bryant Stouffer.