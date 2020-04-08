Area districts eye alternative graduation ceremonies

“Some students and staff have adjusted quite well and I'm certain others are struggling. It's not a steep learning curve. It is an immediate wall that needed to be scaled. Grace and patience are just as important as technology and distance education strategy.”

Shelby-Rising City Public Schools is also adjusting.

"We are doing the best we can to serve our students’ academic needs through a remote learning plan which combines online learning and packets … We have staff on modified schedules of home and school. We want to make as much contact with our school family of staff and students to ensure they are making it through this difficult time,” Superintendent Chip Kay said, making a point to praise faculty, students and parents for all working hard and providing feedback to make things work as best they can under the unique circumstances.

“We are doing priority learning targets and have scaled back our content and work to a learning-centered process. Right now we are focusing on student learning and less on ‘grades.’ Our teachers communicate with students in several ways and we use our digital learning management system to distribute content to students. For those with limited internet, we send home packets.”