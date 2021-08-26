 Skip to main content
Area residents pack house at Ricketts event
Ricketts at David City town hall

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke to a full crowd on Aug. 17 at a town hall in David City. People came to hear him speak about President Joe Biden's 30 by 30 plan.

Butler County's lack of zoning limits its ability to regulate conservation easements.

People packed the house on Aug. 17 for Gov. Pete Ricketts' David City town hall on the federal 30 by 30 land and water conservation goal. It was held inside the Events Center at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City.

The town hall focused on permanent conservation easements as a means of reaching the Biden administration's 30 by 30 goal of conserving 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.

A conservation easement is a legal agreement between a landowner and a non-profit or government agency. Certain uses of the land are restricted to preserve or foster its natural features, usually in exchange for some kind of tax break.

In Nebraska, there are things some counties can do to regulate conservation easements.

Tanya Storer at 30 by 30 town hall

Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer, center wearing white, also spoke at the 30 by 30 town hall in David City on Aug. 17. She mentioned a conservation easement the Cherry County Board of Commissioners denied.

"If you are a zoned county, you will have a comprehensive land use plan. Under Nebraska law...counties have the authority to review conservation easements and approve or deny them based upon a comprehensive land use plan," Ricketts said.

Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer, who also spoke at the town hall, mentioned a conservation easement that the Cherry County Board recently denied.

"We took a look at that conservation easement that was being proposed and lined that up with our county's comprehensive land use plan, in addition to our natural resource plan which is sort of a sister (plan)," Storer said. "...And we determined that it was indeed in conflict with our plan, and therefore we denied that."

The Butler County Board, however, has no regulatory power over conservation easements. There is no zoning in the county and zoning is necessary to develop a comprehensive land use plan.

Although the Butler County Board cannot review conservation easements, it has passed a resolution opposing 30 by 30 and supporting an executive order from Ricketts to stop 30 by 30.

Butler County supervisors at town hall

Members of the Butler County Board of Supervisors attended the town hall in David City. Pictured are Ryan Svoboda, Robert Coufal, Scot Bauer, Anthony Whitmore and Dave Mach. Jan Sypal, a recent addition to the board, was sitting a few rows behind them.

Meanwhile, Ricketts encouraged landowners to opt for limited-term easements if they do plan to sign one.

"Don't sign permanent ones -- pick a 30-year term and then the next generation can decide if they want to have that land in conservation," Ricketts said.

In any case, the federal government has not indicated that it will mandate permanent easements.

A May 6 federal report on steps to reach the 30 by 30 goal maintained that efforts will be voluntary. A June 28 post about 30 by 30 on the U.S. Department of Interior's blog did outline six "early areas of focus" which included rewarding and incentivizing voluntary conservation efforts.

The federal government has also not singled Nebraska out as a target for conservation and, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Gap Analysis Project, most current protected areas are not in the Midwest, where much of the land is used for food-related production and agriculture.

Events Center at "Stop 30 by 30" town hall

A couple of late arrivals enter the Events Center at the Butler County Fairgrounds in David City for the "Stop 30 by 30" town hall held there in the evening on Aug. 17. The parking lot outside the Events Center was full of cars and trucks.

Still, Ricketts and Storer urged landowners to carefully read any conservation easement agreements before signing.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

