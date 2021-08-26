Area residents pack house at Ricketts event

Butler County's lack of zoning limits its ability to regulate conservation easements.
People packed the house on Aug. 17 for Gov. Pete Ricketts' David City town hall on the federal 30 by 30 land and water conservation goal. It was held inside the Events Center at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City.
The town hall focused on permanent conservation easements as a means of reaching the Biden administration's 30 by 30 goal of conserving 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.
A conservation easement is a legal agreement between a landowner and a non-profit or government agency. Certain uses of the land are restricted to preserve or foster its natural features, usually in exchange for some kind of tax break.
In Nebraska, there are things some counties can do to regulate conservation easements.
"If you are a zoned county, you will have a comprehensive land use plan. Under Nebraska law...counties have the authority to review conservation easements and approve or deny them based upon a comprehensive land use plan," Ricketts said.
Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer, who also spoke at the town hall, mentioned a conservation easement that the Cherry County Board recently denied.
"We took a look at that conservation easement that was being proposed and lined that up with our county's comprehensive land use plan, in addition to our natural resource plan which is sort of a sister (plan)," Storer said. "...And we determined that it was indeed in conflict with our plan, and therefore we denied that."
The Butler County Board, however, has no regulatory power over conservation easements. There is no zoning in the county and zoning is necessary to develop a comprehensive land use plan.
Although the Butler County Board cannot review conservation easements, it has passed a resolution opposing 30 by 30 and supporting an executive order from Ricketts to stop 30 by 30.
Meanwhile, Ricketts encouraged landowners to opt for limited-term easements if they do plan to sign one.
"Don't sign permanent ones -- pick a 30-year term and then the next generation can decide if they want to have that land in conservation," Ricketts said.
In any case, the federal government has not indicated that it will mandate permanent easements.
A May 6 federal report on steps to reach the 30 by 30 goal maintained that efforts will be voluntary. A June 28 post about 30 by 30 on the U.S. Department of Interior's blog did outline six "early areas of focus" which included rewarding and incentivizing voluntary conservation efforts.
The federal government has also not singled Nebraska out as a target for conservation and, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Gap Analysis Project, most current protected areas are not in the Midwest, where much of the land is used for food-related production and agriculture.
Still, Ricketts and Storer urged landowners to carefully read any conservation easement agreements before signing.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.