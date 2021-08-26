Area residents pack house at Ricketts event

Butler County's lack of zoning limits its ability to regulate conservation easements.

People packed the house on Aug. 17 for Gov. Pete Ricketts' David City town hall on the federal 30 by 30 land and water conservation goal. It was held inside the Events Center at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City.

The town hall focused on permanent conservation easements as a means of reaching the Biden administration's 30 by 30 goal of conserving 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.

A conservation easement is a legal agreement between a landowner and a non-profit or government agency. Certain uses of the land are restricted to preserve or foster its natural features, usually in exchange for some kind of tax break.

In Nebraska, there are things some counties can do to regulate conservation easements.

"If you are a zoned county, you will have a comprehensive land use plan. Under Nebraska law...counties have the authority to review conservation easements and approve or deny them based upon a comprehensive land use plan," Ricketts said.

Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer, who also spoke at the town hall, mentioned a conservation easement that the Cherry County Board recently denied.