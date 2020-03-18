Area schools grapple with virus

"If that’s the case, some schools are mailing out packets on a weekly basis. What we’re looking at doing is putting all the materials together and then once a week asking the parents to pick up the materials from the school."

Another issue that DCPS is dealing with is making sure its students stay fed during the closure. Many kids rely on school-provided meals and the schools want to make sure that continues to happen.

An application has already been submitted to the department of education to be able to provide breakfast and lunch for five days a week.

"We would actually put together a five-day supply of breakfast and lunch and hopefully have that ready for Monday morning and families would be able to stop at the front door of the school and be able to pick up the five days of breakfast and lunch for their kids," Denker said. "It wouldn’t be just for free- and-reduced lunch kids, but it would be all kids that attend our school. We’re hoping to have that ready by Monday."

By next Wednesday, David City officials are hoping to have learning packets available to resume education.