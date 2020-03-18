Area schools grapple with virus

After a recommendation from the commissioner of education, Matthew Blomstedt, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, David City Public Schools will be switching to alternate learning structures with Tuesday, March 17, being the last day of in-classroom education.
This will most likely be online instruction for students in seventh grade and above, while those through third grade will complete paper assignments at home.
As of Monday night, the details were still being worked out for those students in fourth through sixth grade.
"It’s uncharted territory at this point," DC Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said. "I think instead of frustrating or disappointing, if I had to use one word, I would say concerning. We’re a safe place for kids. A safe place for parents to send their kids. Now that’s all been uprooted. Making sure kids are safe during the shutdown is a concern."
DCPS gave its faculty Wednesday, March 18, off to figure out how the COVID-19 shutdown affects them.
Many of the teachers have children in the school system and now must figure out the best way to care for them.
Thursday and Friday will be spent discussing with teachers the best way to go about teaching while schools are closed.
"Our seventh through 12th graders, a lot of their materials are already online," Denker said. "It probably makes sense to continue what we’ve been doing with them. For them, even a lot of their textbooks are online. For the elementary, not so much. We need to decide, do we send chrome books home with the upper elementary kids, at least with maybe fifth and sixth grade and the rest paper-pencil.
"If that’s the case, some schools are mailing out packets on a weekly basis. What we’re looking at doing is putting all the materials together and then once a week asking the parents to pick up the materials from the school."
Another issue that DCPS is dealing with is making sure its students stay fed during the closure. Many kids rely on school-provided meals and the schools want to make sure that continues to happen.
An application has already been submitted to the department of education to be able to provide breakfast and lunch for five days a week.
"We would actually put together a five-day supply of breakfast and lunch and hopefully have that ready for Monday morning and families would be able to stop at the front door of the school and be able to pick up the five days of breakfast and lunch for their kids," Denker said. "It wouldn’t be just for free- and-reduced lunch kids, but it would be all kids that attend our school. We’re hoping to have that ready by Monday."
By next Wednesday, David City officials are hoping to have learning packets available to resume education.
"Whether it’s all paper-pencil or for some paper-pencil along with their Chromebooks," Denker said. "We would have a week worth of material ready by next Wednesday. What we’re envisioning is teachers on Thursday and Friday would brainstorm what worked the best for their grade level or subject area and we would give those teachers the weekend and Monday and Tuesday to prepare a week’s worth of material and have it ready for students or family pick up on Wednesday.
"We’ll just continue that process every week until we’re given the recommendation to reopen. This will be at least a two-week shutdown, so the earliest we’d come back to school is April 1."
From there, the regional health office will assess the situation every two weeks and make a recommendation for when it would be safe to resume in classroom education.
Until then, David City will be looking at long-term solutions if the schools were to remain closed.
"We’re hoping this is only for two weeks but it would long-term so we’re trying to come up with what’s a long-term solution to get us through the rest of the school year," Denker said.
Other area school districts also made changes due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, including Aquinas and St. Mary's Catholic Schools in David City. Father Timmerman made a post on the Aquinas Facebook page on March 16.
"The Nebraska Department of Education has just directed all schools in the state to close by the end of the week. The schools of ESU 7, including Aquinas-St. Mary’s Catholic, (including Holy Family ELC) David City Public and East Butler Public Schools have decided to make to tomorrow, March 17th the last day of school for the week. Students will not be coming to school this Wednesday until further notice," he wrote. "We have been told to plan on being out of school for the next 6-8 weeks, but that they will re-evaluate that every two weeks. It is your decision to send your child to school tomorrow or not, but we will be in session.
"Teachers will be reporting to school this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in order to get things ready for online learning during the time of school closure. If teachers need to get things organized for their own child care needs, they can stay home on Wednesday and come back to school on Thursday.
"If families need assistance with meals during this time away, we want to be able to help where we can. Please contact Mrs. Jenny White at Jenny-White@cdolinc.net by this Wednesday (March 18th) at noon."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net