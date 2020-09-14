 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Around the community
View Comments

Around the community

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Family celebrates five generations

Great-great grandma, Loretta Kearney of David City, holds a picture of family members in celebration of five generations. In the photo are grandma Lisa Buntgen of David City (left), Rebecca Gilligan of Lincoln holding Derek Gilligan, born Aug. 21, 2020, and great-grandma, Carole Humlicek of David City. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Family celebrates five generations

Family members recently celebrated five generations, with the birth of great-great-grandchild, Derek Gilligan of Lincoln, who was born Aug. 21, 2020. To commemorate this milestone, the family wanted to take a picture together, but COVID-19 restrictions at the place where great-great-grandmother Loretta Kearney lives, forced them to compromise. Kearney was able to pose for a photo at The Villa while holding a picture of her family members.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DC eyes nuisance vehicles
News

DC eyes nuisance vehicles

The City of David City is planning to begin having unlicensed and inoperable vehicles towed to an impound lot on Industrial Drive.

+2
East Butler FFA receives grant
News

East Butler FFA receives grant

East Butler Public High School’s FFA has received a grant which will allow students opportunities to hear about agriculture from local produce…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City High Graduation Parade 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News