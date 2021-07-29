Art day camp coming back

"We try to make sure we use materials and projects that can be taken home at the end of the day so they don't have to worry about coming back to pick things up," Juranek said.

Registration costs $20 per day, or $10 per three-hour session, and participants are responsible for their own lunch.

People who wish to participate must fill out a registration form, including the signature of a parent or guardian. Nolan said forms can be picked up in David City at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, 575 E St., or the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. The form can also be downloaded from the Art Council's website, butlercountyarts.com.

"I allow walk-ins for the art day camp," Nolan said. "...We've always been able to work them in."

When Nolan spoke to The Banner-Press on July 22, she said there were still plenty of spots left in the art day camp. Anyone 8 or older can sign up.

"We sometimes even have grandmas sign up to do it with their grandchildren," Nolan said. "Most of the time it's children coming independently, but we have had adults sign up. There is no age limit."​

Looking ahead to next month, the Arts Council has a Czech Music Festival planned for Aug. 15.