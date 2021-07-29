Art day camp coming back

The Butler County Arts Council's summer art day camp is back in action at Aquinas High School, 3420 MN Road in David City.
The annual day camp was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"We're going ahead and we're back into things again," Butler County Arts Council Volunteer Administrator Anna Nolan said.
The day camp starts July 28 goes through July 30. Each day includes two three-hour long sessions, one at 9 a.m. and the other starting at 1 p.m.
There are different activities planned for each session. People will be able to complete a variety of projects, including acrylic paintings, watercolor works, wall hangings, wind chimes, rock succulent sculptures and polymer clay dragons.
One of the sessions will also focus on a collage project based on quilt patterns. People should dress in clothes they can get dirty in, especially since this year one of the activities will be an acrylic pour paint project.
"Kids usually just come in the clothes they would wear in the summer -- basketball shorts and a T-shirt," Art Day Camp Instructor Sarah Juranek said.
Juranek said acrylic paints are usually washable, but said people should still wear clothing that can get paint on it. She added that all of the projects will be ready to take home by the time the day camp wraps up.
"We try to make sure we use materials and projects that can be taken home at the end of the day so they don't have to worry about coming back to pick things up," Juranek said.
Registration costs $20 per day, or $10 per three-hour session, and participants are responsible for their own lunch.
People who wish to participate must fill out a registration form, including the signature of a parent or guardian. Nolan said forms can be picked up in David City at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, 575 E St., or the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. The form can also be downloaded from the Art Council's website, butlercountyarts.com.
"I allow walk-ins for the art day camp," Nolan said. "...We've always been able to work them in."
When Nolan spoke to The Banner-Press on July 22, she said there were still plenty of spots left in the art day camp. Anyone 8 or older can sign up.
"We sometimes even have grandmas sign up to do it with their grandchildren," Nolan said. "Most of the time it's children coming independently, but we have had adults sign up. There is no age limit."
Looking ahead to next month, the Arts Council has a Czech Music Festival planned for Aug. 15.
Nolan said Bill Andel is responsible for the arrangements and vocals and has put together a 10-member group for this year.
"We used to have it every August but last year was not normal," Nolan said. "There are terrific Czech music players, some of whom are in the Czech Hall of Fame."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.