Art imitating life: David City couple's agrarian art collection on display

Nebraska natives and David City residents Mark and Carol Moseman started collecting pieces of agrarian art after they got married 52 years ago. For the first time, parts of their collection are on display for the public.

On April 16, a public exhibit featuring a third of the Mosemans' private collection opened at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art (AKMA) in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The exhibit, 'Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art,' will be open at AKMA until June 6. After that it will be on display at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln's Great Plains Art Museum from July 2 to Oct. 23.

Rather than being an art movement from a certain time period, agrarian art focuses on the subject of rural farm life, often evoking the spirit of expansion and the immigrant farmers who settled in the Midwest.

"Agrarian art is not simply beautiful landscapes, it is also reminding us of the community involvement — that we don't do this alone, that we have to do it with each other. And perhaps a sense of being American is that sense of community," AKMA Marketing and Communications Manager Jill Carlson said. "That's the way that we survive these long winters and that's how we thrive through the winter and through the hard times."