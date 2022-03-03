Arts council holding showcase

Sunday at 3 p.m., the Butler County Arts Council (BCAC) will hold its 2022 Regional Artists Showcase event at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City.

The free event, funded by local donors and the Nebraska Arts Council, will feature musical and lyrical performances by Nebraska artists, with an audience participation number to close.

Anna Nolan, a volunteer administrator for the BCAC, said the event will include the best artists they could find.

“The quality of it all is just really great. We’re really excited,” Nolan said

Musical acts include Tony Birkel on vocals and guitar, Katie and Libby Aschoff joined by Cathie Mimick on vocals, Jane Rehmer on piano and vocals, Gabe Haberman performing “Wait for It” from Hamilton and The Good Ole Gospel Singers will be closing with some works from Mosier Lister.

“The set that we’re doing is really bouncy,” Nolan said.

Birkel may be bringing a surprise guest as well, Nolan said, contingent on scheduling. Either way, she thinks he will bring an exciting performance.

“He just loves to share his music so we’re really happy,” Nolan said.

It is a tradition of this event for members of David City High School’s speech team to perform a bit, this year being “Lend Me a Tenor,” a comedy by Ken Ludwig performed by Braxton Small and Angel Carias.

The final musical performance will be an audience participation number.

Rachel Morgan, arts council program specialist for the Nebraska Arts Council, said these events and performances are the kind of high artistic quality the NAC looks for when approving grants.

“Butler County is very good about not just having a performance, they are also very good about community engagement. They work very hard to get the community involved,” Morgan said.

The showcase will be followed by a reception event in the basement of St. Luke’s, organized by St. Luke’s Methodist Women.

