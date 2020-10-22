Over the next two weeks, we’re all going to be subject to a tidal wave of messages that will fit in a framework of “us vs. them,” “winners and losers,” and playing on a fear of losing control or power. Political ads in today’s environment paint an accurate picture of a mindset of scarcity: there’s only so much power to go around so we must fight for what’s ours and take from others to get what we deserve.

Today I’m pleased to share another perspective, inspired by some thoughts offered last week by Cindy Huff of McCook, one of the Board members of Nebraska Community Foundation, in the McCook newspaper and on the NCF website.

NCF is steeped in abundance thinking; the opposite of that mindset of scarcity. “Asset-Based Community Development” research has found that when people or communities focus on assets, not deficits,the capacity goes up and the whole is WAY more than the sum of the parts. So the “ABCD math equation” has found that 2+2=5 in those places!

Here’s how Cindy put it: “Through the affiliation with the Nebraska Community Foundation, I began to see the potential of ‘what can be’ instead of the common mindset about our lack of resources, lack of creative leadership, or just plain apathy that can become troublesome to our local community organizations.”