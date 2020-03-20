Attention, Butler County farmers

If you had issues with Soybean Gall Midge last year in soybeans, Nebraska Extension is currently seeking producers with fields in Butler and/or Polk County that had issues with this insect. There are several experiments going on in 2020: The first level involves setting up plots with and without insecticide applications in a field adjacent to last year’s soybean field with damage, plots will be evaluated for larval infestations and collect yield data. he second level involves all the components of level one with the addition of adult emergence cages in last year’s soybean field to monitor weekly for emergence.

A professor from UNL is looking for farmers to participate in a soybean seed quality project this fall funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board. The project is looking at the influence of water regime (irrigated vs. rainfed) on Soybean seed quality parameters, such as protein and oil concentrations, and test weight. Why is this research important? There has been a national decline in Soybean seed protein concentration over the past few decades that is worrisome as US soybean may lose competitiveness with other markets that can produce high-protein soybean. This project tries to find management option to help NE farmers produce high yield WITH high protein. They are looking for producers in the area that have two-three rainfed (dryland corners do not count) and two-three irrigated soybean fields. They are requesting three separate samples per field, which can be collected throughout the field’s harvesting processes. 32 oz. plastic sample containers will be provided to you for sampling, through the extension office here in David City. Farmers will be contacted by the UNL research team later this winter to complete a short survey about the management practices associated with their sampled fields. All samples and contact information provided by the farmer will remain under strict confidentiality and will not be released to any third party.