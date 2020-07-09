Auditory clinic coming to David City

Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter said the board will likely discuss the issue at its second meeting this month, which is set to take place on July 20.

“The hospital is a county-owned hospital but they’re under a completely different set of statutes. They’re county-owned, but they’re a completely different entity. The county owns the land and so we’re just going to make sure there’s no question that the hospital has the right the build on that land,” Reiter said.

Reiter said the issue of approval is procedural and the hospital will be able to build on the land.

According to Naiberk, the hospital has a building plan completed and a contractor ready to go once they get approval. After getting approval from the county, Naiberk said the hospital hopes to begin construction on the audiology clinic by Sept. 1. The goal, he said, is to have the clinic open sometime in April 2021.

Naiberk said he began considering the construction of an audiology clinic over a year ago after being approached by local audiologist Kristin Sheele. Sheele lives in David City and is a Butler County native.

“She graduated from East Butler High School,” Naiberk said. “She wanted to move back to the community and she did. She was working in Lincoln.”