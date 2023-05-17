A David City teen was able to experience the opportunity of a lifetime during the National 4-H Conference held recently in Washington, D.C.

Autumn Lindsley, who graduated from David City High School this past Saturday, was selected as one of two delegates for Nebraska. The conference is considered the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture’s premier civic engagement event.

As just one part of the event, the delegates are split into groups and asked a question from a federal agency they want a youth perspective on. The group members work together to research, discuss and develop a presentation, which is then given to the federal agency.

The teenagers also take part in a flag raising ceremony at the United States Department of Agriculture, participate in community service, meet with the Nebraska Congressional Delegation and tour the area.

To be selected for the conference, 4-Hers must fill out an application and be between 14 to 18 years of age at the time of application. Those applicants are narrowed down to eight or 12, and Nebraska selects two delegates and one or two alternates.

Autumn’s mother, Dawn, a 4-H statewide educator, also came along on the trip as she was working with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education on ensuring access to success in career pathways.

The mother and daughter pair left April 13 and came back April 19.

Autumn said the roundtable discussions had been her favorite part, as her group had 4-Hers from different backgrounds – from South Carolina to Puerto Rico. Her group’s federal agency had been the Smithsonian Institution, which had posed the question of how to teach a more accurate and inclusive history education in the community and in the classroom.

“It was awesome to be able to work in a group where everyone was so willing to be open and understanding and willing to collaborate with each other,” Autumn said. “I think that was something that I was a little nervous for because our topic was seen as one of the more controversial ones with some of the aspects that fall within it.”

The group had looked at monuments and if they should be taken down or not depending on what they represent.

Autumn said the opinion had been that officials are not justifying what happened or glorifying the past, just explaining the historical event.

That led to a discussion on how to educate people in that regard and resulted in a passport app idea.

In this idea, Autumn said, a person would scan a QR code or enter a link at the site to read the provided information, which would allow them to collect pins and points. It could also suggest other similar sites or ones available in the person’s area.

The roundtable helped bring to light the differences that others can have. For example, when working towards creating an idea to suggest, Autumn said, a proposal of having a baseline curriculum for schools had come up; someone had noted that quite a few students attend private school or are homeschooled.

“That was really kind of eye opening,” Autumn said. “Because you kind of put yourself in this view, where you're like, ‘Oh, this is my experience. This is where I come from.’ And sometimes you forget that other people don't have that same experience.”

Another contrast had been urban versus rural. As a Butler County resident, Autumn was one of the few rural voices.

A conversation had come about regarding how to draw people to museums, Autumn noted.

“What I added to it was ‘Well, not everyone has the opportunity to go visit these big museums because of travel. For me if I want to go to a bigger museum, I have to travel at least like an hour away, and for some people, it's even more,’” Autumn said.

This led to talks about how big museums could be available virtually to everyone.

This year, Dawn said, had the most federal agencies – there were 20 different agencies in total, including the U.S. House of Representatives committee on agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and many more.

For the service project, Nebraska’s delegates traveled to the Woodend Sanctuary in Maryland to plant more than 400 trees. Along with the flag raising at the USDA, the 4-Hers attended a first-ever career fair at the National Mall, which featured a workshop and speakers.

On the last day, the delegates attended a Congressional breakfast where they could meet their representatives.

Autumn, a self-proclaimed “history nerd,” said she also enjoyed being able to tour the area and see the many monuments, the Library of Congress and other notable landmarks.

It had been Autumn’s first time in D.C. and, coincidentally, Dawn’s first time in D.C. had been while attending the National 4-H Conference as a delegate when she herself was a youth. Dawn has been back many times as an advocate for education, but this year she was able to take the trip with her oldest child.

The national conference has been around for 96 years, Dawn said, and started with 4-Hers camping in tents at the National Mall in front of the USDA building. The event has grown, she added.

Previously, there was limited space but now, with attendees staying in hotels, the number of youths and adults involved in the conference has double, she said.

“I think it will continue to grow as we move forward in the future as well,” Dawn said. “Good to see lots of diversity, both in rural/urban, race ethnicity. You see a lot more of that as the conference continues to grow and I think that's a good thing. Have everybody's voice at the table, which is what's needed in our country.”

Autumn is a fourth generation 4-Her.

The group, Autumn noted, has taught her about life and has helped her discover what she wants to do.

Autumn has her sights set on becoming an English teacher. With both of her parents working in education, Autumn said she never really gave that career path a thought until 4-H.

“It's shown me that I have the capabilities of being able to stand in front of a group and be able to lead comfortably but also I've had the opportunity to teach others in 4-H which is something that really sparked my interest,” Autumn said.

It’s also helped her get involved in the community – such as caroling, bell ringing and writing cards to nursing homes – as well as learn valuable life skills.

“I think 4-H does a really good job at finding kids when they're young and giving them these opportunities for success and allowing them to grow and thrive,” she added.

Dawn said the conference had been fun for her as she knew the experience that Autumn would have. With Autumn wanting to be a teacher, Dawn added, it was good to see her roundtable discussion had been focused on education and to be able to connect with federal resources available for educators.

“It was very humbling to see how she presents really well and works as a very good team member and takes on this kind of a leadership role of being a youth voice at a national level. Not everybody gets that opportunity,” Dawn said. “She was very blessed and I was blessed to be able to go as a chaperone this year with her.”