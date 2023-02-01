Awards given, panel held at annual Butler County Chamber of Commerce banquet

Now a month into 2023, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce celebrated accomplishments made in 2022, gave out awards and held a panel during its annual banquet held Jan. 23 at the Butler County Event Center in David City.

Outgoing 2022 Chamber Board President Renee Williams noted the organization held an ag expo last year, which saw 32 vendors. It had been held every two years but will now take place annually. In August, a dueling pianos show was also held.

Last year also saw the hire of a new executive director, Tricia Schmit. With the new chamber head hired, Williams added, they were able to start having luncheons, as well as play catch-up on ribbon-cutting ceremonies and first dollars for new businesses.

Additionally, the chamber took part in the community events Christmas on the Bricks and Stuff the Cruiser. Progress is also being made on a digital sign in downtown David City, she said.

“We are happy to say and announce that we've signed a contract for a new digital sign that is updated,” Williams said. “It's going be a lot of fun. It's going to be different, it's going to be new.”

AWARDS

Three awards were given out for community members’ impacts on others. Rick Schneider, 2023 chamber board president, read the nomination letters for award winners.

The 2022 Founding Father Award was presented to Ed Meysenburg.

According to Schneider, Meysenburg served three years in Air National Guard, six years in Army Reserve and was in the banking industry from 1970 to 1986.

Meysenburg has a long list of community involvement including serving on the David City Speedway Inc. board, David City Jaycees, the parade committee for five years, volunteer fire department for 15 years, Rotary since 1999, a fundraising committee to help rebuild the David City golf club, Knights of Columbus for 50-plus years, Knights of Columbus men’s choir, future generations committee at the Butler County Health Care Center and is involved at his church.

Meysenburg has been a donor for Red Cross blood drives since 1964, was a part of Meals on Wheels, was an ambulance driver for the hospital for 23 years and coached ball teams.

The Friends of David City received the 2022 Special Service Award.

Organized just three years ago, the community group led efforts on renovating and installing new equipment at Jaycee Community Park, also known as Purple Park, on the north side of David City.

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the group continued to plan, write grants and fundraise to meet their goal of $66,000. They are now nearing the completion of park renovation, Schneider read, and in the future are considering upgrades to the main city park.

The Friends of David City also undertake several other community service projects, such as Santa visits, an Easter egg hunt, farmers market, bingo and poker runs.

The 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award was given to two people – Doug Matulka and Daniel “Kenny” Smith, who have both made a lasting impact on the David City Volunteer Fire Department.

Kristin Coufal and Dayne Jacob read the first nomination letter for the two men, which said both Matulka and Smith have been on the fire department for about 50 years and have each been EMTs for over 40 years. Both have served in multiple positions and have spent hours researching training programs and equipment so the department can have the most up-to-date resources.

Matulka and Smith have served a combined total of 98 years, David City Fire Chief Mark Sloup wrote in his nomination letter, the second one, which was read by Schneider.

“We are very blessed to have you guys as members of this great organization, and we are very well aware that you have put in significant amount of hard work and dedication to this department,” Sloup wrote. “It is because of your dedication loyalty that this volunteer department is and will continue to succeed.”

PANEL

The guest speakers that night were Chris Schaffer, of Ag Processing, Inc. (AGP); Todd Tuls, owner of Tuls Dairies; and Jessica Kolterman, director of administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry.

They started off by talking about their respective businesses.

AGP is a cooperative based out of Omaha that is involved in soybean crushing, Schaffer said, and has nine facilities in the United States with another one planned to be constructed in David City.

AGP crushes just over one million bushels annually and the new David City plant is expected to crush about 15% more beans for the company, he added, noting about 85 jobs will be created with the new facility.

What makes Butler County special, he noted, is the location. AGP has a strong membership in this area but no nearby processing plant.

The facility’s workforce will mainly be shift supervisors, maintenance and material handlers. Schaffer said they will start hiring staff this year, and those new employees will start learning the job at one of AGP’s other plants before moving into the David City facility in 2025. A groundbreaking for the new plant is expected this spring.

Tuls Dairies, Tuls said, started in California on a small dairy farm. His father milked 400 cows with his grandfather, and the business kept growing until it became one of the largest dairies in California.

According to Tuls, his grandfather was milking 2,000 cows the year he was born – 1969 – on three different sites. Tuls said he thought if his grandfather could do that, he himself could do 10 times over.

Tuls said he and his brother moved to Kansas and Tuls later established operations in Polk and Butler counties. Tuls hit his number – 20,000 – in 2018.

Tuls noted that local man Bob Hilger is the one who brought him to Butler County. They had met at a farm show in Wisconsin, and he had asked if Tuls was considering Nebraska. Tuls said he then visited with Bob and Matt Hilger.

The farmers are what makes Butler County special, Tuls added.

“Lot of good irrigation. A lot of great farmland and these farmers have taken care of it over the years,” Tuls said. “Family after family have just really taken care of their farms and they're extremely productive.”

When asked about developing the next generation of workers, Tuls noted he has a vision in his head of the future workforce running a robot at the dairy operation remotely from their living room. He added he doesn’t think the current workforce is too far away from the possibility, and implementing an automatic process is something they have been considering.

Another question had been regarding what he would do if he could go back in time and do something different over the course of his business.

Tuls noted he would focus on developing leaders and communication.

In Fremont, Lincoln Premium Poultry grows chickens for Costco Wholesale.

Kolterman said they have an entire poultry operation, so in addition to boiler barns and the processing facility, they have a hatchery and feed mill.

There are about 100 farm families involved with the company, Kolterman added, who raise chickens on their farms and transport them to the facility to be processed. The company has several growers in Butler County.

When asked what makes Butler County so special, Kolterman noted the people. In their operations, she added, there’s quite a bit of transporting of both chickens and feed.

During a recent ice storm, she added, a roads person called her personally and said they were going to make sure the roads are clear so feed can be delivered to the chickens.

According to Kolterman, they do utilize some robots in their facilities. The challenge, she said, is finding people who have the necessary skills to fix that equipment when the robots break down.

They try to recruit kids with interests in robotics and/or the STEM field as early as their first year of high school, she said, and they offer full ride scholarships for a community college then bring them into the company.

When asked what she would change if she went back in time, Kolterman said she would spend more time mentoring their leaders and getting the right people in the right seats.