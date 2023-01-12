Ayala welcomed as first baby of 2023

The Butler County Health Care Center’s first baby of 2023 was welcomed into the open arms of his family last week.

Kylo Yael Ayala was born on Jan. 3 at 11:51 p.m., at 23.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Kylo is the first son of Linda Ramirez and Juan Ayala of David City. He joins three older sisters at home – Yameppe, 17; Jayleen, 13; and Daleyza, 8.

Linda is originally from Schuyler while Juan is from Columbus. According to Linda, the family moved to David City a few years ago for work and as the three daughters attend school in David City. Both Linda and Juan are employed at Timpte.

Kylo’s grandparents are Martha and Anfelmo Ramirez of Schuyler and Amalilia Victor Ayala of Columbus.

Linda said her due date had been Jan. 2, but Kylo wasn’t ready to come into the world just quite yet. Her time carrying Kylo hasn’t been the easiest, Linda said, but the family is glad he’s here.

“With the pregnancy, just feeling really nauseated, just tired. And then with the delivery they had to do a C-section at the end. He didn’t want to be born,” Linda said.

“I'm excited. Happy to see that he's healthy and he's here. We've been all waiting on him.”

When Linda spoke to The Banner-Press on Jan. 6, the family had been expecting to bring Kylo home that night. Kylo had already received many visitors during his first few days out in the world.

Linda said on Jan. 6 that she was starting to feel better following the birth.

“They've been pretty rough, just a lot of pain,” Linda said. “They're getting better.”

Yameppe said she has been happy that her newest sibling is a brother. Linda added that all of the girls have been looking forward to finally having a boy in the family.

The Banner-Press asked Yameppe what it’s like to have only sisters in the family.

“It’s bad,” she said, laughing.

Yameppe recounted her thoughts upon seeing her little brother for the first time.

“He’s cute, he has a lot of hair,” Yameppe said.

Yameppe added that their home was all ready for Kylo, and they were looking forward to bringing him home.

Kylo, along with his sisters, has a large extended family as well.

“I have three other brothers on my side and then on his side, he has two other brothers so it'll be a big family when we get together,” Linda said.