Baete brings welcoming environment to Par IV

“We started, me and my cook Shelly, to make carry-outs and deliveries,” Baete noted.

Garrison said Baete has set up the carry-outs in that customers order and pay over the phone so that employees can pack up and hand over the food with as minimal contact as possible.

To make sure employees stay healthy, cleaning is completed after each carry-out and delivery.

Par IV’s golf course opened April 1; carts and equipment are disinfected after each use as well.

“When you sit back and look at it, you’re not that busy but when you’re doing it, it feels chaotic,” Baete said.

“She motivates everyone around her to do the best they can,” Garrison said.

One goal with carry-outs is to assist the families of those who are working long shifts during this time of COVID-19, such as health care workers. Garrison noted that they are considering adding prepared meals to the menu so that those individuals can just pick up a meal on the way home from work.

“We’re still doing this social distancing but we do what we can for families,” Garrison added.

But, Baete said that the business has still taken a significant hit.