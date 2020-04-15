Baete brings welcoming environment to Par IV

Editor's note: "Butler County Faces" is a monthly feature that publishes every month. The stories aim to spotlight the different people who call Butler County home. To make a suggestion for a profile, email us at DVDnews@lee.net, and include "Butler County Faces" in the subject line. Please include the any relevant contact information for the person and a bit about who they are. All suggestions will be considered.
Par IV Restaurant & Lodge is more than an eatery and golf course; it’s a welcoming environment where patrons can enjoy a home-cooked meal, thanks to the work of the establishment’s manager, Danielle Baete.
Originally from Beatrice, Baete moved to the David City area 16 years ago. She previously worked at the Schuyler nursing home, Dollar General and Fargo Assembly.
Foreseeing that Fargo would be closing, Baete began a part-time job as a waitress at Par IV. She then made her way up to manager, having started in the position last August.
The appearance of COVID-19 has negatively affected Par IV, but Baete is determined to keep operations running as smoothly as possible.
“I think what she’s doing is fantastic,” said Shelly Garrison, a cook at Par IV.
Although the dine-in portion of the restaurant cannot be open, Baete has remained determined to continue offering carry-out meals to customers.
“We started, me and my cook Shelly, to make carry-outs and deliveries,” Baete noted.
Garrison said Baete has set up the carry-outs in that customers order and pay over the phone so that employees can pack up and hand over the food with as minimal contact as possible.
To make sure employees stay healthy, cleaning is completed after each carry-out and delivery.
Par IV’s golf course opened April 1; carts and equipment are disinfected after each use as well.
“When you sit back and look at it, you’re not that busy but when you’re doing it, it feels chaotic,” Baete said.
“She motivates everyone around her to do the best they can,” Garrison said.
One goal with carry-outs is to assist the families of those who are working long shifts during this time of COVID-19, such as health care workers. Garrison noted that they are considering adding prepared meals to the menu so that those individuals can just pick up a meal on the way home from work.
“We’re still doing this social distancing but we do what we can for families,” Garrison added.
But, Baete said that the business has still taken a significant hit.
“It’s getting hard to get carry-out containers and utensils and condiments,” she said.
As the mother of a 12-year-old son and a foster daughter, Baete said she knows the importance of family. She and her fiancé have been together 11 years and live on a 16-acre farm that belonged to her spouse’s family. Their wedding had been set for April 18 but had to be postponed due to the concerns over coronavirus.
Baete’s values are reflected in her work as she has made Par IV a family-friendly, welcoming establishment that members of the working class can also enjoy.
“It’s a welcoming environment,” Baete said. “It’s not private, it’s public. The blue-collar workers are welcome here.”
Having an interest in decoration and crafts, Baete works hard to make sure the inside of Par IV feels homey as well. She also incorporates this when holding private functions, such as birthday or Christmas parties.
“I accommodate to every situation and person that comes in,” Baete said.
Once the COVID-19 crisis abates, Garrison predicts that Baete will continue to make superb improvements to Par IV.
“She’s a great person,” Garrison said. “She makes people around her better. She wants what’s best for the community and Par IV. Par IV is lucky to have her.”
