Bailey uses Tai Chi to promote good health

Esther Bailey turns 90 in May, but one wouldn't know it by how she lives her life.
The longtime David City resident spends her Tuesday and Thursday mornings teaching a Tai Chi class at the Senior Service Center in town.
Tai Chi is a martial art this is practiced for a variety of reasons, one of which is to improve balance. This can be especially helpful for senior citizens recovering from falls. It's used for defense training, health benefits and meditation.
Bailey started teaching the class after a former manager of the senior service center, Linda Vandenburg, asked if she could help out.
"I did it because I wanted it for my health," Bailey recalled. "For being able to move. It's good for balance. It's a form of exercise. It emphasizes shifting body weight in different directions, being aware of body alignment, coordination and arm and leg movement and synchronizing breathing."
The class starts with warm-ups before going to practicing eight different poses.
When Vandenburg asked Bailey to get certified to teach the class, it wasn't a hard decision.
"I guess I just wanted to move," she said. "I was just happy to be asked. I was getting older and I knew some of it. I just wanted to move my health and my body and I didn't want to dry up like a prune."
Although the class has plenty of health benefits, it doesn't mean the group doesn't have its share of fun.
One way that Bailey tries to have fun is by wearing fun socks for the class.
"We laugh a lot," she said. "We laugh, and laugh. It's a very relaxed class. We want them to be relaxed so they can enjoy it and it's not just work. They all have things they like to share. They're a very sharing group.
"We all have funny socks. We have dogs and cats (on our socks) and jingle bells at Christmas. It started with me, but now it's catching on and they all want to wear it."
Bailey teaches the class alongside Barb O'Connell, and CeeCee Bechtel teaches an afternoon edition. The class also has Florence Buresh, who fills in as lead when needed.
The class can get pretty busy with up to 20 people taking the class at the same time.
Bailey moved to David City from Omaha after she retired in 1996. When deciding where to move, Bailey wanted to find a town that had a hospital, a doctor and a grocery store.
"It's a community that welcomes you, but you can't just sit at home," Bailey said.
Wanting to get involved locally, Bailey made an effort to participate as much as possible around town.
She started by volunteering at the hospital in various areas for several years. Additionally, she volunteered at David City Public Schools for seven years in the kitchen and also worked in a thrift shop in town for almost a year. She also served on the Aging Partners Board.
"That's how I got to learn to know the people," Bailey said.
Esther was approached by the senior center over 20 years ago about possibly coming in.
"I didn't come to the senior center," she said. "They came to my door. I was 66, but I said, 'I was not old enough,' So, I came here after I left the school when I was 74."
Bailey asked if they needed any volunteers and was welcomed right away.
When Bailey first started helping she didn't come out in front very often, opting to help in the kitchen instead. After a couple of years, she decided to come out to the front.
"I was scared that I'd take somebody's place," she said. "They like certain places where they sit. I did, and that was the beginning of me working in all areas of the center."
Given all the places Bailey has volunteered, it should be no surprise that she enjoys her service work.
She credits this desire to her faith.
"I just want to help people," she said. "It's my faith. That's what I want to do. My faith is to help others. That's why I like to volunteer. It gives me a lot of satisfaction to help others. If I see someone that is needy, I'll be the first one over there."
For senior citizens interested in joining, the class is open to anyone 60 years or older and takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the morning class and 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday.
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net