Bailey uses Tai Chi to promote good health

The class starts with warm-ups before going to practicing eight different poses.

When Vandenburg asked Bailey to get certified to teach the class, it wasn't a hard decision.

"I guess I just wanted to move," she said. "I was just happy to be asked. I was getting older and I knew some of it. I just wanted to move my health and my body and I didn't want to dry up like a prune."

Although the class has plenty of health benefits, it doesn't mean the group doesn't have its share of fun.

One way that Bailey tries to have fun is by wearing fun socks for the class.

"We laugh a lot," she said. "We laugh, and laugh. It's a very relaxed class. We want them to be relaxed so they can enjoy it and it's not just work. They all have things they like to share. They're a very sharing group.

"We all have funny socks. We have dogs and cats (on our socks) and jingle bells at Christmas. It started with me, but now it's catching on and they all want to wear it."

Bailey teaches the class alongside Barb O'Connell, and CeeCee Bechtel teaches an afternoon edition. The class also has Florence Buresh, who fills in as lead when needed.

