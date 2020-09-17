Bank of the Valley downtown location opens in David City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a chill, wet morning on Sept. 8 when Todd DeWispelare cut a large red ribbon signifying the opening of the new Bank of the Valley location in downtown David City.

DeWispelare said the first few days at the new branch, 502 N. Fifth St., have gone well.

DeWispelare is the branch manager of the new location. Previously, he was a vice president and loan officer at the north David City branch, 1855 N. Fourth St. along U.S. Highway 15.

The downtown branch’s first official day being open was Sept. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the morning on Sept. 10.

“We’re just having a soft opening right now because of COVID,” DeWispelare said. “You don’t see the signs outside that say ‘grand opening’ or the food we’d have.”

On Sept. 10, DeWispelare said business at the new location had been steady in the first two days.

“Just seeing people coming in, will get people coming in. But at first, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” DeWispelare noted.

The downtown bank offers the same full range of services as the north branch, including safety deposit boxes and a drive-through window.