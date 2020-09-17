Bank of the Valley downtown location opens in David City

It was a chill, wet morning on Sept. 8 when Todd DeWispelare cut a large red ribbon signifying the opening of the new Bank of the Valley location in downtown David City.
DeWispelare said the first few days at the new branch, 502 N. Fifth St., have gone well.
DeWispelare is the branch manager of the new location. Previously, he was a vice president and loan officer at the north David City branch, 1855 N. Fourth St. along U.S. Highway 15.
The downtown branch’s first official day being open was Sept. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the morning on Sept. 10.
“We’re just having a soft opening right now because of COVID,” DeWispelare said. “You don’t see the signs outside that say ‘grand opening’ or the food we’d have.”
On Sept. 10, DeWispelare said business at the new location had been steady in the first two days.
“Just seeing people coming in, will get people coming in. But at first, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” DeWispelare noted.
The downtown bank offers the same full range of services as the north branch, including safety deposit boxes and a drive-through window.
“Some people might have thought we were closing the north branch, we’ve had that comment. And we’ve had some wonder if we have all services at both branches,” DeWispelare said.
Bank of the Valley began in Bellwood in 1984 and the downtown David City branch is its sixth location. Counting the first David City location, there are also branches in Platte Center, Columbus, Humphrey and Bellwood.
Almost all of the downtown branch employees transferred from existing Bank of the Valley locations, including Personal Banker and Teller Supervisor Morgan Chadwick, who previously worked at the Bellwood location for five years.
“I’ve known that I was coming here before the building was even built,” Chadwick said.
She said she was asked about a year ago to join the staff at the then-upcoming downtown location.
Bank of the Valley decided to construct a second branch location in town for several reasons. It was outgrowing the David City north branch location and, without a turning lane, it can be slightly hazardous to turn into the parking lot.
“You would hear the rumble bars, people that pass on the shoulder. It’s just a little bit nerve-racking trying to get into the branch there,” DeWispelare said.
Where the downtown branch is now located, there previously stood Sue’s Just a Buck convenience store. That building was demolished in February 2019, following Bank of the Valley’s decision to construct a second David City branch in the downtown square.
DeWispelare added that Bank of the Valley made an effort to preserve certain nuances of the older building’s aesthetic in the newly-constructed space. Some of the lighting and the geometric tin roof tiles are examples of that.
Additionally, the downtown branch is more accessible for people who like to run their errands in the downtown square.
“We’ve seen a lot of people that just walk from all the businesses. With all the apartments and the schools all within a three-block radius, they just walk here,” DeWispelare said. “That is a huge benefit to downtown, I think.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
