Barn Bar Bash making return this weekend

The Second annual Barn Bar Bash is coming back this weekend to help raise funds for improvements at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

On Sept. 24 at the Round Barn Bar, located at the fairgrounds, the bash will feature plenty of events to entertain visitors.

“We have the band The Hayseed Cowboys. El Centenario food truck will be there as well. And I believe we're going to have a silent auction,” said Steve Fuxa of the Butler County Fair Foundation.

The bash itself will be held from 6-11 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover. The band will play from 7-11 p.m., happy hour starts at 6 p.m. and the foot truck will be on the grounds.

According to Fuxa, the purpose of the Barn Bar Bash is to fundraise for improvements at the fairgrounds.

Last year’s inaugural event had gone well, he added.

“We made about $2,500 that we have available for repair work,” Fuxa said. “We're going to try to do some improvements to the round barn.”

This weekend’s event should be a good time, as it was in 2021, he noted.

“It was well attended last year, and we hope to have that kind of turnout again,” Fuxa said.

Mandi Topil, of the Butler County Ag Society board, noted the benefit the fundraiser offers to the community.

“The community benefits from it because it helps raise funds to improve our fairgrounds,” Topil said. “The funds go back to the Butler County Fair Foundation. The sg Society can then apply for the funds as needed. Most likely the ag society would apply for major updates to our fairgrounds.”

Fuxa said they are aiming to raise around the same amount as it did last year.

“Ideally, just the goal would be to raise $3,000 if possible,” he added.

Fuxa said he hopes to see people come out to event.

“The Butler County Ag Society Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that will take donations anytime, and that they can get a hold of me with that,” Fuxa said. “We'd sure appreciate any help we get from people.”

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, any donation made would be tax deductible. Those who wish to make a donation can contact Fuxa at 402-367-4759.

“I encourage people to come out and support the foundation,” Topil added. “The foundation is here to benefit not only the current ag society but the future of the fair as well. We all want to see our fair and fairgrounds continue to improve.”