Bass, bluegill coming to David City Park Pond

“Initially they thought they were going to have to put chemical in and just kill and restart it. But I think they feel that if we stock with bass, they will feed on the bullheads and actually be able to take care of it naturally,” Zavodny said.

This won’t be the first time the Commission has restocked the pond for bass and bluegill.

“I had stocked bass and bluegill in 2014,” Pape said. “We’ve stocked trout and catfish on an annual basis, every year for the past 20 years, basically.”

Sometimes, he said, a pond is big enough that bass and bluegill will reproduce enough on their own, but the pond at David City Park just isn’t one of those. In September, Pape said he plans to move adult bass and bluegill to the pond from a resource near Lincoln.

“That’ll do two things. One, it’ll give an instant fishery – there’s not going to be a lot of them, but it’ll be something people can catch. And the second thing is those fish, in the spring during their spawning period, will be available to go ahead and spawn if conditions are right,” Pape said.

Pape said visitors should observe a catch-and-release policy on bass and bluegill at the pond for the next three years as the Commission works on rebuilding the fishery.