BCAFF attends annual event

BCAFF

Pictured are Kent Clymer, Jacque Massek, Russ Heller, Deb Dinkelman and Dr. Victor Thoendel.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF) Advisory Committee members attended the Nebraska Community Foundation Annual Celebration and  Training held in LaVista on Nov. 17. Representatives from 50 different community foundations attended the Celebration and Training.

“It was a great way to connect with other foundations and learn about what others are doing to make their communities grow.” – Russ Heller, BCAFF Chair. BCAFF also hosted a booth at the trade show that shared how the partnership with Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art has grown to support their capital campaign in restoring the new Ford Building in downtown David City. The booth also shared other ways BCAFF has helped the community with their grant giving.

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund was founded in 1982 and celebrated 40 years of making a difference in 2022. BCAFF is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

