BCAFF awards grants

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund recently awarded nearly $33,000 in grants to 13 different Butler County groups.

BCAFF President Kent Clymer said the fund has given out close to $30,000 in one go before, but in combination with a recently-announced donation to the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, this is the most money the organization has ever given away at once.

Clymer said a matching grant program and fundraiser supported by the Nebraska Community Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation have helped the BCAFF build its unrestricted endowment.

"After we received all that money and it went in the account, we only get to use part of the interest -- there's only so much we can take out every year," Clymer said. "...Things have taken off and … it has been the perfect storm for us."

A Nov. 16 press release from the BCAFF explained the group's goal of supporting public and private services in the community.

"The purpose of these grants is to provide funding for community projects that will enhance the long-term success and quality of life of the community," the release stated.

This time around, the four largest grants -- each of them at least $4,000 -- went to Holy Family Early Learning Center, 622 J St. in David City; David City Public Schools (DCPS), 750 D St. in David City; the Fidelity Lodge Charitable Foundation and the Friends of David City.

Holy Family Early Learning Center -- a licensed Christian child care center for infants as young as 6 weeks old -- will use its $5,000 grant for additional classrooms as the center works to finish its basement.

Another $5,000 grant went to DCPS, and that money will be used for a greenhouse.

The Fidelity Lodge Charitable Foundation will use its $7,500 BCAFF grant for audiovisual and IT equipment for a community room. The community room will be inside the Lodge's new location on E Street, which is currently being renovated.

Friends of David City's $4,000 will support the group's Music in the Park events, as well as the construction of a covered patio for the ongoing Jaycee/Purple Park improvement project.

"(The park) equipment is delayed another month, so we are looking at mid-December right now," Friends of David City President Deb Dinkelman said in a Nov. 14 email to the Banner-Press. "With that being a bad time of year, we will just plan to install the equipment in early spring now."

Another $500 BCAFF grant to the David City Rotary Club will help pay for trees at Jaycee/Purple Park. Several of the BCAFF grants were smaller, like the rotary club grant, but still worth hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars. For instance, Aquinas Catholic Elementary School was awarded $1,250 to help pay for fencing for an outdoor classroom. Meanwhile, the Rising City Community Improvement Fund received $1,500 to help pay for new benches in Garhan Park in Rising City.

Right now, Clymer said, it looks like the BCAFF will be able to distribute the same amount of money for its next grant cycle in the fall of 2022.

"We're really excited about pumping this money back into Butler County and having people put it to use in the communities," Clymer said. "...They have some funds and the money we're able to grant them gets them over the hump. … We don't start a lot of projects, but we help a lot of people finish projects."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

