BCHCC Future Generations Health Care Foundation Annual Banquet honors past, raises money for future

When Dave Struebing remembers his mother's 25-year career at Butler County Health Care Center, he looks back to one specific ambulance ride.
It came after he dislocated his elbow during a high-school football game. He remembers riding to the hospital in the back of an ambulance with his father by his side. When he arrived at BHCC, his mother was already there waiting for him.
"She said, 'I don't know why you play that game,'" Dave Struebing said. "She never liked football."
Janice Struebing's life was connected to the hospital. Often, her work life and personal life would intersect. Dave Struebing remembers his mother being involved in the delivery of her grandchildren, specifically.
"She was right there looking as our kids were born," he said.
Janice Struebing was one of six people honored during the BCHCC Future Generations Health Care Foundation Annual Banquet's inagural "Honoring the Past" award last Saturday.
The five other honorees include:
Rita Homan - Homan was a registered nurse at BCHCC for many years before retiring in 1994. Homan worked as an evening charge nurse working with acute care, emergencies and in labor and delivery. She also worked as a surgical nurse and was surgical supervisor several of those years.
John Klosterman - Klosterman was one of the original board members of Butler County Health Care Center, serving on the board for 45 years, 37 of which were as President. During this time span, John was instrumental in the organization of the original hospital bond and the construction and promotion of the hospital.
Paul Kosch - Kosch served on the board of the David City Hospital who believed in the process of converting the city-owned hospital into a county-owned hospital. His vision helped ultimately form BHCC, as well as the formation of the first board of directors.
Dr. Larry Rudolph - Dr. Rudolph joined the Medical Clinic in David City in 1962. He became the “lone provider” at the Medical Clinic from 1972-1974. Dr. Rudolph was also a strong advocate for the early recruitment of physicians for the hospital and the eventual modernization of the hospital.
JoEllen Vrbka - Vrbka served as the director of nursing at the David City Hospital as well as the first seven years of the Butler County Hospital. She was named the CEO of BCHCC in 1980.
Dave Struebing said the honor was emotional for him and his family. He said he knew his mother would be proud of the award.
"It brought tears to my eyes," he said. "My mom died a year ago, she would be so humbled to see that she is going into the inaugural class," he said.
The banquet, now in its sixth year, raises money for specific projects at BCHCC. This year, proceeds from the banquet went toward refurbishing the Labor and Delivery room and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Executive Director Ed Meysenuerg said the banquet typically brings in around $40,000, which will cover the estimated cost of the renovations.
This year's banquet brought in around 250 people, its largest crowd since the banquet's inception.
"It's built over the years," he said. "People know, even in January they are asking."
The banquet is broken down into a social hour and silent auction, dinner and finally a a live auction.
"We try each year to have new items that people will be interested in," Meysenuerg said.
BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said the funding from the banquet is representative of the support the hospital receives from the community.
"It helps solidify that there is an awful lot of support in our community in our facilities," he said. "The financial aspects great, they'll help contribute funds towards sprucing up our labor delivery room. But, in addition, it's really the support. Knowing people are willing to give to make sure there is good, quality service provided in our community is important."
Noah Johnson is a Lee Enterprises reporter.