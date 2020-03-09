BCHCC Future Generations Health Care Foundation Annual Banquet honors past, raises money for future

John Klosterman - Klosterman was one of the original board members of Butler County Health Care Center, serving on the board for 45 years, 37 of which were as President. During this time span, John was instrumental in the organization of the original hospital bond and the construction and promotion of the hospital.

Paul Kosch - Kosch served on the board of the David City Hospital who believed in the process of converting the city-owned hospital into a county-owned hospital. His vision helped ultimately form BHCC, as well as the formation of the first board of directors.

Dr. Larry Rudolph - Dr. Rudolph joined the Medical Clinic in David City in 1962. He became the “lone provider” at the Medical Clinic from 1972-1974. Dr. Rudolph was also a strong advocate for the early recruitment of physicians for the hospital and the eventual modernization of the hospital.

JoEllen Vrbka - Vrbka served as the director of nursing at the David City Hospital as well as the first seven years of the Butler County Hospital. She was named the CEO of BCHCC in 1980.

Dave Struebing said the honor was emotional for him and his family. He said he knew his mother would be proud of the award.