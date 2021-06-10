BCHCC holds first Pfizer clinic, kids 12-plus eligible

With Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available in Butler County, anyone 12 or older is eligible for vaccination.
Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) hosted its first Pfizer vaccine clinic on June 8 at the Butler County Fairgrounds Event Center, 62 L St. in David City.
That first clinic was restricted to people ages 12 through 17.
"We wanted to get through the kids first," BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older on May 10. Before that, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for people 16 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine in the United States that is approved for use on minors and, as far as Naiberk knows, this is the first time it's been available in Butler County.
It's not just Butler County, though -- Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said the Pfizer vaccine is also being offered in the rest of the health department, which includes Polk, York and Seward counties.
"That's pretty exciting," McDougall said.
Naiberk said BCHCC received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine -- approximately 180 doses -- from Four Corners about two weeks ago, which is when BCHCC started working on setting up the clinic.
"We still have been giving vaccines on Tuesday mornings to anybody that wanted them. And we were using up what Moderna we have left over. We will have Pfizer available going forward and, of course, those who got their first dose of Moderna will still be able to get their second dose of Moderna," Naiberk said.
Like Moderna, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, spaced about a month apart.
Naiberk said it sounds like BCHCC can order more doses of Pfizer anytime, which McDougall confirmed.
"We can move more up there if more people sign up," McDougall said. "It shouldn't be an issue."
The only catch is that Four Corners can only place orders for 600 Pfizer doses at a time, Naiberk said. Luckily, Naiberk said, BCHCC can use its ultra cold storage to keep the Pfizer good for a long time.
People can schedule a vaccine appointment through BCHCC online at https://bit.ly/3w0O05i or by calling BCHCC at 402-367-1345. People can also visit vaccinate.ne.gov to book an appointment.
If people want to receive a Pfizer vaccine, they should try to schedule in advance.
"We like to know about how many are coming ahead of time," McDougall said. "If you take the vaccine out of the super cold freezer, you only have so much time (to use it), but you have to have it out of the freezer for three days."
Naiberk said interest was low, at least for the first Pfizer clinic.
"We probably will transition to using the Pfizer for anybody going forward," Naiberk said.
It's not just Pfizer, though -- fewer people have been coming to BCHCC's Tuesday morning vaccine clinics recently.
"Somewhere around seven or eight people is what we average on Tuesday mornings," Naiberk said. "...The vaccines are so available now it's kind of hard to tell if people are getting it other places or if people just aren't interested."
Approximately 44.8% of Butler County residents age 12 and older are vaccinated as of June 7, according to data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. As more people receive the vaccine, life is looking more and more like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020. All of Nebraska's previous Directed Health Measures were lifted as of 11:59 p.m. on May 24 and on May 28 the CDC advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks.
