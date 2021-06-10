BCHCC holds first Pfizer clinic, kids 12-plus eligible

"That's pretty exciting," McDougall said.

Naiberk said BCHCC received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine -- approximately 180 doses -- from Four Corners about two weeks ago, which is when BCHCC started working on setting up the clinic.

"We still have been giving vaccines on Tuesday mornings to anybody that wanted them. And we were using up what Moderna we have left over. We will have Pfizer available going forward and, of course, those who got their first dose of Moderna will still be able to get their second dose of Moderna," Naiberk said.

Like Moderna, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, spaced about a month apart.

Naiberk said it sounds like BCHCC can order more doses of Pfizer anytime, which McDougall confirmed.

"We can move more up there if more people sign up," McDougall said. "It shouldn't be an issue."