BCHS third calendar features 1950s photographs

"Even though a picture of an 1880 farm scene is really, really neat, it doesn't relate to everybody," Barlean said.

It's harder to connect to those photos, Barlean said, than it is to photos featuring events remembered by relatives or even the relatives themselves.

"The history of this county is more than just history that belonged to great-grandpa. It's our history as well," Reisdorff said.

After Reisdorff chose the photos he wanted and got the information together, Jeanne Hain at the Boston Studio Project helped him get digital copies of the pictures.

"I was able to find the pictures and the information," Reisdorff said. "Jeanne had to be the one to find them on the computer and in the collection over there in the library."

After that, Reisdorff handed the content off to BCHS Treasurer Greg Fiala. Fiala then used them to create the calendar, which was printed at Service Press in Henderson.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.