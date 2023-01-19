Be an active family

We all want to be healthy and fit. Being active is a great way to get there. What could be better than to be active with your loved ones!

Physical activity is good for all of us – at any age. Adults benefit from at least 2½ hours a week of physical activity, and children need at least 60 minutes a day. Check out these tips to add more activity to your family’s busy routine.

Plan the time

Find time slots in the week when the whole family is at the house. Pick a few of these times to be active times. Try doing something active after dinner or start the weekend with a Saturday morning walk.

Work around the house counts

Have the kids join in with yard work. Also, they can do other active chores around the house. Have them help you with raking, weeding, planting, or vacuuming. Turn on music so you all can dance while you work.

Use what you have

Plan things to do that need little or no supplies. Think of things such as walking, jogging, jumping rope, playing tag, and dancing. Find out what your local rec center offers for free or small charge.

Be ready for all types of weather

Choose some activities that do not need good weather. Balloon volleyball, snowball fight with rolled socks, and charades – all can be great for indoor fun. Enjoy being outdoors when the weather is nice.

Turn off the Screen

Set rules about using any type of thing that has a screen. Limit time to no more than 2 hours per day. This counts for playing video games, watching TV, and using the computer. Instead of a TV show, play an active family game, dance to favorite music, or go for a walk.

Join with other families

Invite others to join your family activities. This is a great way for you and your kids to spend time with friends and be active. Plan parties with active games. Set up an obstacle course.

For more info, go to: https://www.myplate.gov/life-stages/families

Being active together helps set habits for a lifetime. You and your kids then have better chances of being healthier in the days and years ahead. For more tips and tools for being active, call Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621 or send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov.