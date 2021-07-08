Beaver undergoes organ transplant as teen

I had an incredible support system. Obviously my parents were my main support system because ,as you can imagine, there were a lot of emotions that varied from day to day and the many sleepless nights I am sure they had worrying about me. I had a great group of friends as well and looked so forward to their visits so I could talk to them about what was going on outside of the hospital to keep my mind occupied. I did a lot of "talking" to God, whether it be to ask why is this happening to me or just asking him to guide me through it. I had one friend who used to also be my past teacher that I am eternally grateful to for all the talks we had to help me understand what was going on or her simply just listening to me. Another that sticks out in my mind is I had an aunt that would bring my home cooked food to the hospital because after so long, enough is enough with hospital food. It truly does take a village when someone is going through cancer.