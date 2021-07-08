Beaver undergoes organ transplant as teen

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life having been held last month, cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the second to last in the series.
My story started 30 years ago. I was 17 and about ready to graduate from high school with what I thought was going to be a normal transition, although God had different plans for me.
I was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a liver cancer found in children. So the smooth plan I expected turned into something a lot trickier.
I had to undergo chemotherapy treatments and was told I needed a liver transplant. At 17 I thought, ‘OK, let's do this and move on,’ but as a parent now I am sure it was a lot scarier for my parents.
I had an incredible support system. Obviously my parents were my main support system because ,as you can imagine, there were a lot of emotions that varied from day to day and the many sleepless nights I am sure they had worrying about me. I had a great group of friends as well and looked so forward to their visits so I could talk to them about what was going on outside of the hospital to keep my mind occupied. I did a lot of "talking" to God, whether it be to ask why is this happening to me or just asking him to guide me through it. I had one friend who used to also be my past teacher that I am eternally grateful to for all the talks we had to help me understand what was going on or her simply just listening to me. Another that sticks out in my mind is I had an aunt that would bring my home cooked food to the hospital because after so long, enough is enough with hospital food. It truly does take a village when someone is going through cancer.
I am proud to say I will be cancer free 30 years this August! I have been able to lead a normal life with medication and am thankful for it daily. I am married and have two grown kids and am thankful God's plan allowed me to experience all of that and for the family that said YES to organ donation.
I realize not everyone or every family is as lucky as I was at that time as cancer did hit my family again. I lost my dad three years ago to cancer so raising money for this great cause can hopefully help find a cure for this TERRIBLE disease!