Beerbohm principal of the year

“She’s an outstanding principal that has a large impact on the community of Bellwood,” Valentine said. “She’s very caring and supportive of her students and their families. She’s a great principal and a great person."

A North Bend native, Beerbohm started her career in education as an assistant principal at a middle school in Blair. This will be her seventh year at Bellwood and her 15th year in the field.

“I love being able to help and be a part of kids’ lives in a positive way. I also like helping teachers grow and expand their knowledge on education,” Beerbohm said. “I love the building I work in and just being around the people I work with. We all do everything to work together to make it the most positive experience for students and for teachers.”

In a write-up shared with The Banner-Press, a Bellwood student shared that he/she disliked attending school until Beerbohm’s leadership helped them enjoy education.