Beerbohm principal of the year

Danielle Beerbohm received a surprise recently as she has been named the Outstanding Principal of the Year by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA).
Beerbohm is the principal of Bellwood Elementary, which is a part of David City Public Schools. She found out earlier this month that she received the recognition.
“I was surprised, to say the least,” Beerbohm said. “(I was) overwhelmed.”
Usually presented in March, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the annual conference.
“It was supposed to be presented in March and then we had closure… the conference they present it at was canceled so I was surprised on Friday (Aug.7) morning with my family and the entire staff,” Beerbohm said.
NRCSA, which has 201 member schools in 89 counties and 24 legislative districts across Nebraska, annually awards an individual that’s a member of the organization. It also recognizes individuals in the following categories: Superintendent, board member, ESU (Educational Service Unit) staff member, elementary teacher, secondary teacher and music teacher.
Ernie Valentine, principal of David City Public Elementary, nominated Beerbohm for the distinction as, he said, she met all of the qualifications for the award.
“She’s an outstanding principal that has a large impact on the community of Bellwood,” Valentine said. “She’s very caring and supportive of her students and their families. She’s a great principal and a great person."
A North Bend native, Beerbohm started her career in education as an assistant principal at a middle school in Blair. This will be her seventh year at Bellwood and her 15th year in the field.
“I love being able to help and be a part of kids’ lives in a positive way. I also like helping teachers grow and expand their knowledge on education,” Beerbohm said. “I love the building I work in and just being around the people I work with. We all do everything to work together to make it the most positive experience for students and for teachers.”
In a write-up shared with The Banner-Press, a Bellwood student shared that he/she disliked attending school until Beerbohm’s leadership helped them enjoy education.
“The compassion and pride she feels for her staff and students jumps off the page in her weekly board reports and the excitement she displays when discussing future opportunities for her building is contagious,” school board member Stephanie Summers said in the write-up. “Mrs. Beerbohm asked the district to provide a full-day preschool program for her building, and I am grateful for her connection to her community and her leadership on this important expansion.”
Superintendent Chad Denker agreed that Beerbohm makes a positive impact on Bellwood Elementary.
“Mrs. Beerbohm is very deserving. She holds students and staff accountable but at the same time is caring and compassionate,” Denker wrote in an email. “Danielle Beerbohm is the perfect fit for Bellwood and our district would not want anyone else as the leader in that building.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!