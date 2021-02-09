Bellwood considers annexation

Exactly how the railroad could impact an annexation remains unclear, but the question was being investigated as of the Bellwood Village Board's Jan. 4 meeting, according to the meeting minutes.

Wilhelm said Frontier Cooperative’s main concern is whether it will be able to continue doing business as usual if its lands are annexed.

"(Bellwood) assured us that we will be able to do that," Wilhelm said. "We want to be good neighbors, whether it's the county or the village that's the taxing authority."

Frontier Cooperative’s land, buildings and equipment located outside Bellwood's corporate limits are not currently subject to the Village of Bellwood tax levy, which was .529% in 2020.

Aside from the role of the railroad, Frontier Cooperative wondered whether being annexed would make it eligible for water and sewer services from Bellwood.

According to the Jan. 4 meeting minutes, the tentative answer is yes, though a concrete answer will require more research into the cost and details of extending the utilities to Frontier Cooperative.

Wilhelm said Bellwood has not yet voted on anything.