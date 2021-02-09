Bellwood considers annexation

The Village of Bellwood might annex the land where Frontier Cooperative Company's grain bins are located.
The township already includes some of the land owned by Frontier Cooperative, but Bellwood's corporate limits end at the railroad tracks.
The village is considering annexing three parcels of land on the northeast side of the railroad tracks, which are currently owned by Frontier Cooperative and not within Bellwood's corporate limits.
Frontier Cooperative has roots in Brainard but is now based out of Lincoln, with locations throughout eastern Nebraska including its grain bins by Bellwood.
"The Board has been communicating with Frontier Cooperative representatives to address any concerns," Bellwood Village Attorney Tim Wollmer said.
Village officials did not return a request for comment before The Banner-Press Tuesday morning deadline.
However, Frontier Cooperative CEO Jeremy Wilhelm said Bellwood has indeed been keeping the business in the loop about the annexation.
"We were notified several times by them that the hearings were going to take place and what they were planning on doing," Wilhelm said.
According to Nebraska law, a township can annex land that is contiguous or adjacent to its existing corporate limits.
Exactly how the railroad could impact an annexation remains unclear, but the question was being investigated as of the Bellwood Village Board's Jan. 4 meeting, according to the meeting minutes.
Wilhelm said Frontier Cooperative’s main concern is whether it will be able to continue doing business as usual if its lands are annexed.
"(Bellwood) assured us that we will be able to do that," Wilhelm said. "We want to be good neighbors, whether it's the county or the village that's the taxing authority."
Frontier Cooperative’s land, buildings and equipment located outside Bellwood's corporate limits are not currently subject to the Village of Bellwood tax levy, which was .529% in 2020.
Aside from the role of the railroad, Frontier Cooperative wondered whether being annexed would make it eligible for water and sewer services from Bellwood.
According to the Jan. 4 meeting minutes, the tentative answer is yes, though a concrete answer will require more research into the cost and details of extending the utilities to Frontier Cooperative.
Wilhelm said Bellwood has not yet voted on anything.
"They were going to have it on the agenda again for the March meeting but weren't sure if they were going to vote on it at that point, either," Wilhelm said.
Even once all the questions are answered with respect to Frontier Cooperative, railroad and village, the Board will need to vote and do a reading, if not multiple readings, of an annexation order before it can be made official.
