Bellwood Daze River Run held

The annual Bellwood Daze River Run is a tradition for many.

The 17th event was held on Aug. 6 in Bellwood and featured its typical kids run and 2-mile and 6-mile adult races. The kids race was held first and lasted six blocks, with the adult races starting 15 minutes later. Afterwards, people had the chance to enjoy refreshments and kolaches, and there were bounce houses for kids.

Kevin Meysenburg, race director for the river run, said the event was started in 2005 during Bellwood’s 125th anniversary. Typically an average of 130 people come out to the run.

Funds raised from the event benefit the community, he said, such as the bleachers that were redone at the ballpark.

“Sometimes the funds are used for various projects. Last couple of years, the funds go to Bellwood Daze for the Bellwood community,” Meysenburg said.

The morning of Aug. 6 was already hot and muggy. The high had been 95 degrees that day, but Meysenburg noted the weather was better than the last couple of years.

“Five out of the last six years, I think we had rain either before, during or after,” he added. “This year it's going to be a little warm and muggy. But it's otherwise very nice weather. We're going to hopefully have a good turnout and have a lot of fun.”

Shelby native Mitchell Schleis returned to the Bellwood Daze River Run this year, it was the fourth or fifth time he’s taken part in the event.

“I ran track in high school and then I ran track and cross country in college. It's been six years since I graduated. So I’ve kind of been running off and on since then,” Schleis said.

Schleis attends seminary school in Maryland and was back in the Northeast Nebraska area.

“I was back home for the weekend, it was close by and I have good memories running here,” Schleis said.

Others have been coming to the run for just as long, including one Lincoln and Omaha area family.

Christina Usher, of Lincoln, came with about seven family members. It’s a yearly tradition, she added. The family stays for the race’s awards and then heads to Columbus for breakfast at the Picket Fence Café.

“We come back every year because we'd love the kolaches. We love that it's two miles so we don't have to be in very good shape. We love that I almost always win an award because there's hardly anybody my age group,” Usher said, joking.

Usher’s niece, Emma Heller, added that the river run is a fun race.

“There's still a little bit of competition but it's also just cool to come and compete,” Heller said, noting that the family has been involved in sports at one point or another. “We're not from here, we're from Lincoln, so it's fun to come to this town and see do you like the same people every year.”

Usher agreed.

“We just do it because it's a fun family activity and it helps get us in shape; builds competition between us,” she said.